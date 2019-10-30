Halloween has become too ‘Americanised’ say Echo readers

Has Halloween become to Americanised? Picture: Pixabay

Every year we celebrate Halloween, kids dress up in spooky costumes and go door to door trick or treating.

But, over the last few years it seems as if Halloween is being celebrated more and more, people decorate their houses, cities hold workshops, parades and events all month long with terrifying and spooky themes to entertain people.

In our recent online poll we asked: “Has Halloween become too over the top and Americanised?”

Over 800 Echo readers took part in the poll, and 75% agree that Halloween has become ‘too over the top’ while 25% disagree.

Anthony Hall said: “When I was a kid I could have whatever costume I wanted, as long as that costume consisted of a bin bag and clothes in my wardrobe.”

Shaun Sayers said: “If 100% Americanised is too much then yes it has.”

Michael Mountain said: “Way over the top.”

Roy Andrew Cuthbert said: “If it makes people happy, then that’s great.”

Helen Sylvia Kerr Voura said: “No one's grumpy in the past we didn't have trick or treats just scared each other with what we had look in the shops. You can find anything you want he joy of preparing making our own stuff has gone.