Eight in ten people in Sunderland say their pet is the love of their life - yet experts say we're still missing crucial factors in how to keep them healthy

A study commissioned by MyPet.com (https://uk.mypet.com/), founded by global animal health provider MSD Animal Health (https://www.msd-animal-health.com/), surveyed cat and dog owners living in Sunderland and discovered 80 percent think of their pet as one of the loves of their lives, while (50 percent) see them as their child.

In fact, people in Sunderland love their pets so much that, according to the survey, they shell out £1,227 a year on toys, treats, food and day care for their beloved animals but whilst pet owners are ready to splash the cash to show their pets how much they’re loved, many pet owners are leaving their pets vulnerable by lapsing on yearly vaccinations — which cost around £60-75 — and missing regular veterinary health checks.

Industry figures* show that 58% of dogs and 72% of cats across the UK haven’t been protected with annual vaccinations in the last year, while as many as two in ten (20 percent) of pet owners in Sunderland in the MyPet.com survey admit that they only take them for a check-up when they’re unwell, while 20 percent said they haven’t had their pet vaccinated for over a year.

What’s more, one in five (50 percent) of us have simply lost track of what vaccinations or treatments their pet has, or hasn’t had, over the years.

70 percent of pet owners in Sunderland admit that their pet often drinks from muddy puddles

Veterinary experts are warning pet owners in Sunderland of the dangers of lapsed vaccinations which can put pets at risk of contracting and transmitting serious illnesses during everyday life. This warning comes as 70 percent of pet owners in Sunderland admit that their pet often drinks from muddy puddles, 10 percent bring home presents like mice and birds, 30 percent drink from water bowls in public spaces, and 20 percent regularly use doggy daycare, kennels or pet sitters.

Not only can these activities leave pets susceptible to diseases like leptospirosis and parvovirus if they are left unvaccinated, but they can also result in hefty bills if your pet becomes seriously unwell.

Two in ten (20 percent) of pet owners in Sunderland say they have been forced to pay for an unexpected or emergency vet bill which could have been prevented with routine annual vaccinations. These visits have amounted to as much as £323each time because pet owners delayed, or actively avoided, taking their pet to the vet (40 percent) due to concerns around the initial cost or because (40 percent) are in the dark about what vaccinations actually do.

Leading veterinarians are urging pet owners in Sunderland to rethink their approach to showing their dogs how much they are loved by prioritising preventative care, explains Dr James Greenwood. The veterinary expert shared: “This research confirms what we as vets encounter every day with our patients — many pets suffer unnecessarily from illnesses that could be easily prevented with a simple annual vaccination. Vaccinations and regular health assessments not only save lives but can also reduce stress and financial strain for pet owners.

80% of people in Sunderland think of their pet as one of the loves of their lives

“Whether pet owners are struggling to understand their options when it comes to vaccinations or are concerned about the cost, I’d always recommend talking to their vet about the treatments on offer as well as the health care plans that are available.”

Additionally, Rebecca Keseru, Veterinary Advisor at MSD Animal Health warns of the dangers of failing to get your pet vaccinated annually: “Vaccinations are essential part of keeping our pets healthy. Not only, along with a yearly health check, do they help protect from life-threatening diseases like canine parvovirus and feline panleukopenia, but they can also help owners avoid costly medical treatments in the future.”

“Sometimes people assume pets only need vaccines when they are young, but dog and cat vaccinations do not last a lifetime, so our pets need regular boosters throughout their lives to remain protected.”

Vets (100 percent), veterinary clinics (50 percent), websites (20 percent), family (30 percent) and friends (30 percent) are the main sources of information when it comes to our pet’s health, along with other owners (30 percent) and forums (20 percent).

Amid these concerning statistics, experts urge pet owners in Sunderland to act as by prioritising preventative care, so pets can live longer, healthier lives and avoid unnecessary nights in hospital.

This research of 2,000 dog and cat owners was commissioned by MyPet.com and MSD Animal Health UK Limited, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE: MRK), and a global animal health provider, and conducted by Perspectus Global in March 2025.

