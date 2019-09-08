Echo readers demand more attention and funding for mental health in Sunderland
Sunderland residents have backed a call from the Samaritans saying that more must be done to help those in distress after new figures for deaths in the city were revealed.
Research by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found that 29 people had died due to suicide in Sunderland in 2018, compared to 32 in the previous 12 months.
Figures for the North East as a whole showed 287 people lost their lives in 2018, following on from 248 in 2017.
As the Samaritans declared an “urgent public health issue” in response to the figures, Echo readers have also backed a call for action at the earliest opportunity.
Emily Blyth: “More attention and funding needs to be given to our mental health services by the government.
“Without funding, local councils have to divide tiny amounts of the budget between services.
“Better awareness of mental health issues in schools and businesses needs to be included too.”
David Sykes expressed his anger at the length of waiting lists, and added: “There is a 14-week wait list for someone to get help. That’s far too late!"
Edel Moon Holyoak said: “Far too many pressures placed on people today of all ages. Whether it be work, school, benefits, bullying or self worth the list is endless.
“Not enough put in to helping these people and after care. Life is getting harder for most and coping isn’t happening as they feel alone and unable to see a way out, so so sad for all these desperate people.
“Government need to take more steps.”