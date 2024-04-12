Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You'd have thought that, if you'd just spent fifty grand or so on builders who had left you in the lurch, the last person you'd want to see coming round the corner to help you out would be former X-Factor contestant and de facto Queen of Essex, Stacey Solomon.

However, as new series Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue (Channel 4, Weds, 9pm) shows, there is a host of desperate homeowners willing to let this Loose Woman, well, loose on their ruined homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first episode, we met Caroline and Erick, who had taken on builders to extend and refurbish their two-bedroom bungalow in Enfield, north London.

Stacey Solomon (left) helped out Caroline and Erick in the first episode of her new series Stacey Solomon: Renovation Rescue (Picture: Matt McQuillan/Channel 4)

As anyone who has had the builders in knows, it can be a risk taking on even those ones that come with a personal recommendation, and you can never truly be sure how everything's going to turn out.

So it comes as no real surprise that Caroline and Erick's builders took £80,000 to turn their home into an uninhabitable building site which showed no sign of ever being finished.

Having sacked their builders, a new survey suggested it would take another £65,000 to rectify the mistakes and finish the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which is where Stacey comes in, broad smile gleaming against the dull grey of bare plaster, her upbeat, can-do mood at odds with Caroline and Erick, who seem beaten down by their building experience.

Caroline and Stacey get down to some DIY in the new series Stacey Solomon: Renovation Rescue (Picture: Matt McQuillan/Channel 4)

She promises to help them finish the project, and save money at the same time, claiming she will “teach them the skills they need to save money”.

Now we all know that Stacey is great at decluttering a hoarder's home – thanks to her BBC series Sort Your Life Out, which finished it most recent run earlier this month.

But did you know that she's also a dab hand with dot-and-dab plastering, and a a bright spark when it comes to electrics?

No?

The finished room inside Caroline and Erick's Enfield bungalow, as featured in the new series Stacey Solomon: Renovation Rescue (Picture: Sunshine/Channel 4)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, it turns out she isn't. Caroline and Erick have yet more money to throw at more builders to help them finish the house – around £65,000 more, to be precise – and Stacey and her team don't even show up that often.

Two months after their first filmed meeting is when Stacey next turns up, apparently, to show them how to change a small pane of glass above a door.

In the interim, we hear lots about how the experience has left Caroline and Erick feeling, and lots about how Stacey will help them stop feeling it.

So what sort of show is Renovation Rescue? It's easier to say what it's not really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's not a 'learning DIY show' – it's not detailed enough to give tutorials in decent skills, and anyway, Stacey and her two subjects have Aggie the builder on hand to talk them through everything – a bit easier than struggling with a YouTube video on your phone.

It's not a renovation story, like Grand Designs, as it doesn't follow a project from the start, the house isn't particularly noteworthy or special and the plans are straightforward.

It's not a consumer, 'rogue builders' show as we never see the first lot who left the house in such a state, and there are no hints on how to avoid a similar outcome yourself.

It's not an interior design programme, it's not a competition, it's not a shopping show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wants to be all these things, at the same time, and fails. In fact, the only thing it succeeds in doing is advertising Dulux paint, a particular type of decking system and Amazon Prime gets a very significant mention for no obvious reason at all.

And in the end, after the big reveal of the finished house, the couple – to Stacey's complete astonishment, it seems – have saved a grand total of just £5,000, despite reportedly breaking their backs to do a lot of work themselves.