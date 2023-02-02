SHARON HODGSON: This is not what integrity, professionalism and accountability look like

“When will the Prime Minister (pictured) crack down on the culture of cronyism and corruption his party have let fester? The answer is - he won’t.”

The PM is a record breaker - picking up his second police fine as a serving Government Cabinet Minister; at the same time, he denied, dithered, and delayed the inevitable in sacking Nadhim Zahawi for breaching the ministerial code for failing to declare that he was under investigation for his tax affairs.

What does rule breaking get you, a prison sentence or a court hearing? No, chairmanship of the Tory party.

By conveniently delegating the problem to his independent ethics adviser, Sunak once again followed in the footsteps of his Tory predecessors, as he tried to pull the wool over the public’s eyes. This feeble attempt to fool the public demonstrates not just hopeless weakness but intransigent arrogance.

In his letter to the disgraced former Chancellor, Sunak stated that he sacked Zahawi for a serious breach of the ministerial code but it seems to be a flip of the coin for the PM with standards; he reinstated Suella Braverman just six days after she was found to have broken the ministerial code, while his deputy prime minister remains in a job despite 24 bullying complaints made against him.

When will the Prime Minister crack down on the culture of cronyism and corruption his party have let fester? He won’t.

Bad apples do not fall far from the tree, and it seems the Tory tree is rotten to its root.

Under his premiership he has nurtured this environment of corruption and cronyism.

At the same time the Prime Minister turns a blind eye to a Conservative donor failing to declare a conflict of interest when interviewing the Tees Valley Mayor’s wife for a public regulator role.

I know constituents are tired of the stench of Tory sleaze and corruption invading public office.

Labour has a plan to clean it up.

Increased transparency, ending most second jobs for MPs, establishing an Independent Integrity and Ethics Commission and anti-corruption commissioner, shows an incoming Labour Government is serious about raising standards in UK politics.