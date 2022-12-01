SHARON HODGSON: Our communities desperately need stability, something which successive Conservative Governments have denied us for far too long.

Keir Starmer set out his plan for a future where businesses and workers work in tandem towards a fairer, greener and more dynamic future.

While the economic shocks from Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could not be predicted, Britain is lagging in its recovery compared to our G7 counterparts.

Twelve years of austerity have left the foundations of our economy fragile, while successive Tory Prime Ministers have prioritised their personal career along with their party’s prospective electoral popularity over the sound running of the country.

Areas like the North East continue to be hit the hardest, and our communities pay the price daily. With bills soaring, inflation hitting record highs and public service backlogs spiralling, too many families will struggle to enjoy this year’s festivities.

Yet, the Government continues ploughing on, status quo, with its trickle-down experiments and a continuous hokey-cokey on policy, triggered by short-sightedness, cowardice, or both. This paints a gloomy picture for the country’s future stability and resilience.

It is time for leadership; Labour has a vision.

Last week, I attended an event where small business owners rubbed shoulders with CEOs of FTSE giants.

They heard Keir Starmer set out his plan for a future where businesses and workers work in tandem towards a fairer, greener and more dynamic future.

It will be created from a basic yet radical vision, by which future economic growth serves working people, putting their interests first.

By sensible, costed policymaking from a Labour Government, to prioritise making life easier for working families by resuscitating public services, delivering a plan for childcare and building infrastructure for energy security, will help us on the path back to financial stability.

This will be the foundation by which our economy can grow strong, so that we can lead on tackling the climate crisis, revolutionising social care for our ageing population and allowing for ambition and aspiration, so that working people in areas like Sunderland get a sense of hope once again.

Britain deserves better than the deal we’re stuck with at present.