SHARON HODGSON MP: Spring Statement showed this Labour government’s commitment to defence - not just in words but in deeds

HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier alongside HMS Prince of Wales, docked in Portsmouth Navy Base, which is to be upgraded. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Our Prime Minister has said it before and I will echo him now: none of the policy commitments we make or pursue mean anything if we can not uphold the first duty of any government, that is to keep its country safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peace and security must be the foundational principle to which all other decisions follow. This must be the priority of any serious government.

That is why last Wednesday the Chancellor stood at the despatch box and announced that defence spending, which had been due to rise to £2.9billion next year, is to increase by a further £2.2billion over the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will take military expenditure to 2.36% of national income next year which is ultimately a down payment towards our target of 2.5% by 2027 – a manifesto commitment promised, a manifesto commitment delivered. This will be funded by reducing overseas aid from 0.5% to 0.3% of gross national income in 2027.

This huge boost to defence will help pay for new technologies, such as long-range laser weapons – also known as directed energy weapons – which will be fitted to warships. Homes for military families will also be refurbished, including the 36,000 which were brought back into public ownership from the private rented sector only recently.

This extra cash will also be used in part to upgrade the HM Naval Base in Portsmouth.

The unfortunate truth is that the world is becoming an increasingly dangerous place. Threats to our security and safety have not only surged but diversified. Technological advancements, including developments in artificial intelligence security, mean threats are more complex than ever before. We need to be prepared to step up to this fact and be able to stand on our own two feet against these interconnected and ever growing challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of course, to ensure the security of our country we must do everything in our power to uphold the security and safety of our closest allies. Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is not only a threat to Ukraine but a threat to democracy everywhere.

And Ukraine needs friends and allies on both sides of the Atlantic working together more so than ever in order to achieve peace through strength. That is a goal the United Kingdom absolutely shares too hence our resolute commitment to upholding our special relationship with the US.

Key to this also involves European countries investing more in their own defence capabilities. This includes supporting Ukraine – which we have committed to through contributing £3 billion in military aid a year to the G7 ERA loans – every year for as long as it is needed. As well as boosting our own defence capabilities so we are protected against rising threats to stifle democracy. Democracies must work together and that is exactly what we are doing.

We have had 14 years of successive Tory governments hollowing out our armed forces, now under Labour the country is safer and more secure. By protecting our national security and strengthening our armed forces – we are facing the challenge head on, not running away.