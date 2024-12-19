Sharon Hodgson MP: MPs call for action to implement all nine Baroness Cumberlege First Do No Harm recommendations

Sharon Hodgson, second from the right, with First Do No Harm MPs and campaigners.

Earlier this month, MPs from across the political spectrum convened in a Parliamentary debate calling on the Government to implement Baroness Cumberlege’s Recommendations in her First Do No Harm – ‘Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety’ – landmark Review.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on First Do No harm, I was glad to have the opportunity to shed light on a significant, yet under-discussed, scandal - the mesh scandal.

Since 2017, I have been fighting for justice for the thousands of women affected by mesh complications and this was another opportunity to make noise around this all-important issue – one that will never fall off the radar on my watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that a shocking 40,000 women could be impacted by mesh complications, which equates to 10-20% of those given mesh implants. Let me be clear – if an individual seeks out medical help for an issue, there should be a 0% chance that they leave more unwell than when they entered the room.

The Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review estimates that 10,000 of these mesh impacted women were left with disabilities as the mesh cut into their organs and their nerves. For many, who were under the impression that they were undergoing a quick and easy operation to ease stress urinary incontinence, they left with a lifetime of irreversible harm.

These numbers are truly shocking. But they are more than just numbers – they are human beings, each and every one with a unique story to tell and a life that has been changed for the worse forever. Among these numbers, is my mam. Speaking in the debate, I outlined my mam’s tragic story in attempt to bring a raw, human story to the table of policymakers.

Like many of these women, my mum was suffering from stress incontinence and underwent SUI surgery to correct this and have what she thought would be some quick TVT “tape” inserted. Had she been aware of the complications that were to come as a result – she would have never stepped foot in that theatre. A few years after surgery, my mam began to have one health complication after another – suffering from several autoimmune reactions, constant urinary tract infections and groin, arm and leg pain. She truly became a shadow of her former self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being one of the lucky ones who got to undergo mesh removal surgery – she nonetheless is still recovering to this day and, in her words, “will never be the same again”. Even for women who are offered mesh removal – surgery offers anything but an end to their struggles and pain. Women have to endure gaslighting, defensiveness and a complete lack of empathy. After all this, there is no guarantee that all of the mesh can be removed. So while pain may improve, it will never be gone entirely.

Many MPs debating, myself included, all joined together to call for a redress scheme for these vulnerable women who have been wronged in the worst way.

From infected blood to horizon to windrush – we have seen victims of scandals rightly compensated by the government. If compensation is about showing victims that they were right and did not deserve what they endured – surely victims of mesh must be next on the list.

For what can be worse than being harmed by the exact professionals that we are inherently taught are there to protect us.