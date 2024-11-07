Sharon Hodgson MP: Mineworker justice, millions for NHS and making those with the broadest shoulders pay – Labour brings government back into the service of working people

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set out the government’s key spending plans in her first Budget. Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Wire

In Britain’s first Labour budget in over 14 years, and the first ever budget delivered by a woman, the Chancellor set out the government’s key spending plans.

For working people, for former mineworkers and for those wishing for a fairer, more economically stable society, it was a good day to be under a Labour Government.

Having inherited an NHS on its knees – with waiting lists at a staggering 7.5 million in March 2024 – funding was desperately needed to clear up the Tories’ mess. I am therefore glad that the Chancellor has set out billions in spending and investment for our NHS. This is essential to get the NHS back on its feet and allow us to deliver 40,000 more appointments every week to at last cut waiting times.

A fully-funded NHS, there for you when you need it – Labour promised you that and we are delivering on that promise. On top of this, Rachel Reeves set out her plans to appoint a Covid Corruption Commissioner who will uncover the companies who used an unprecedented national emergency to line their own pockets.

This is taxpayers' money, money for our public services – we want that money returned and we have kick started the process to claw every penny of it back. An end to corruption, chaos and austerity and the beginning of a government that serves; we promised the electorate that they would see this shift under Labour and that is exactly what this budget exemplifies.

For the North East, and former coal mining communities everywhere – this budget calls for celebration. For retired miners whose hard work was responsible for the prosperity of the North East and the tireless campaigning of those who have fought for their justice and recognition – this budget should bring you hope and likely a sigh of relief.

This Labour budget has at last ended the national scandal that has seen our retired miners have to fight previous governments for what is rightfully theirs. Labour made a commitment to those in coal mining communities up and down the country that this injustice would be dealt with – and that is exactly what we have done.

Unveiling £1.5 billion to be transferred back to the miners, which works out an average of £29 weekly for miners and their families everywhere, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has firmly and swiftly brought decades of fighting and injustice to a close. Thanks to this new Labour Government, former miners can now enjoy a retirement with dignity knowing they have the pension settlement they are entitled to. Money back in their pockets from a government that does not merely speak on change but delivers on it.

The budget has shown loud and clear that under Labour working people are better off, former miners are better off and public services are better off. While we inherited a financial mess, to govern is to choose and choosing to pick the pockets of working people was never going to be the choice made by a Labour Government