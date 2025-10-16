Sharon Hodgson MP: Hillsborough Law – Labour promise made, Labour promise delivered

Keir Starmer talks with Margaret Aspinall, representing family members, survivors and campaigners for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill – The Hillsborough Law – was introduced to Parliament on September 16.

For the families of the 97 lives lost at the Hillsborough disaster, the hundreds who were injured and the brave families who tirelessly fought for change ever since – this day would have been a moment of huge relief.

Indeed, for everyone up and down this country, my constituents and beyond, this landmark law will provide protection, and will at last close the chapter on the days where accountability

could be avoided by public officials and authorities. This law, therefore, does not just serve as a means of restorative justice for families affected by the Hillsborough disaster, but will also provide protection via a legal duty of candour for future victims of scandals; ensuring the truth can never be concealed by the state without consequence ever again.

The culture of cover-ups, unfortunately, extends beyond the single incident of the Hillsborough disaster. From Orgreave, to Windrush, to the Infected Blood Scandal to Grenfell and the Mesh, Primodos and Valproate scandals to name a few - this piece of legislation at last says “no more”. It represents hope, protection and a new beginning which offers real accountability and rejects institutional failure.

Thanks to this law, no matter who you are or where you come from – the state will have a legal duty to provide you with the truth and fix mistakes if you are impacted by a scandal of any kind. Bereaved families will also be entitled to a publicly funded legal representation at inquests, with the public body represented covering the costs. This will place bereaved families on an equal footing with the state and their large legal teams. Thanks to this law, hiding from accountability is no longer an option. Thanks to this law, justice will no longer be a mere hypothetical dream for bereaved families but will at last be an actual possibility.

Thanks to this law, misleading the public and hoping the problem will go away is no longer feasible.

As the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on First Do No Harm, I have long been campaigning for justice for the victims of the health scandals mesh, primodos and valproate and for compensation to be delivered for the victims. While the introduction of this law will not reverse the damage already done to thousands of women and families, I hope it provides them with reassurance that history won’t be able to repeat itself without severe consequence. I hope it serves as a beacon of light which reminds them that – contrary to the gaslighting they have long-experienced – that what happened to them was wrong. I hope it shows them that ordinary people are worthy of, and will soon receive, the protection and honesty they deserve. I hope that they manage to find comfort that the days of waiting years for any admission of failure while those on top are protected, are over. Instead, not only can the state not conceal the truth, but if they do there will be actual criminal sanctions for egregious breaches.

The Prime Minister personally promised that he would deliver this, and I am proud that he has stuck to his word. While scandals can not be reversed, I hope victims everywhere know that under this Labour Government – ordinary people will always prevail and no amount of power will provide a shield from the truth.