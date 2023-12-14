SHARON HODGSON MP: Government defeat in Commons vote a sign that Labour are delivering even in opposition

After Rishi Sunak’s first defeat in the House of Commons, Labour have once again shown that we are the party which serves in the public interest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Government recently suffered its first defeat since the 2019 election, as Dame Diana Johnson MP’s amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill passed by 246 votes to 242. Labour MPs who voted for the amendment, were joined by 106 Conservative MPs who either voted for the amendment or abstained, defying the Tory Whip and Government policy.

The amendment introduces much-needed measures to speed up compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal, by setting up a body to deliver compensation payments. Although this is a long-awaited and much-need victory for those affected, it does not take away from the pain and loss caused by the scandal and the subsequent obfuscation of blame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This scandal is the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, where up to 30,000 people were given contaminated blood products throughout the 1970s and 80s. Blood supplied by the NHS infected a huge number of people (most of whom had a rare condition that affects the blood's ability to clot called haemophilia) with hepatitis C and HIV. On average, one person dies every four days because of this scandal, with losses now in the thousands.

Dame Diana Johnson MP’s amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill passed by 246 votes to 242.

Significantly, the amendment means that the term “victim” now applies to any infected or affected person whom the Second Interim Report of the Infected Blood Inquiry has recommended, should receive compensation. Importantly, this now means children, parents and siblings who were disgracefully left out of the initial compensation scheme, will be eligible for compensation.

As Co-Chair of the First Do No Harm APPG, I am committed to and understand the importance of delivering redress to those who have suffered avoidable harm. The First Do No Harm review, which looked into how the health system responds when patients and their families raise concerns about the safety of treatments, with a particular focus on vaginal mesh, sodium valproate and the hormone pregnancy test primodos, has also recommended creating a “new independent Redress Agency for those harmed by medicines and medical devices.” Redress can play a significant role in providing some justice for victims of medical harm.

This is a great step forward for the victims of this scandal, but there are many more cases where medical treatment and advice has caused irreparable damage to people and has not been acknowledged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a victory for the victims of this disaster, this vote marks a tremendous failure for this Prime Minister, whose party tried desperately to get its MPs to vote against the amendment. The 22 Conservative MPs who rebelled by voting for the amendment, and all other MPs who supported it including from Labour, recognise that the Government will be on the wrong side of history.