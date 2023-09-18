SHARON HODGSON MP: Crumbling schools in a concrete crisis of the Tories’ own creation

Watch more videos on Shots!

​ After the pandemic and the disruption to learning it caused, it is incredibly disappointing that more young people will miss more face-to-face teaching due to prolonged Government negligence of public services.

Alongside schools, many buildings across the UK have been found to have RAAC, hospitals, local council buildings, even the Houses of Parliament. All will need rectifying. This crisis is a symptom of prolonged austerity and what happens when short-sighted decisions are taken, such as scrapping Labour’s Building Schools for the Future programme by the incoming Conservative Government in 2010.

Today we are facing the longest NHS waiting lists in history, police forces cut to the bone, care services unable to deliver for patients, and public transport links disappearing. This is reality after 13 years of Conservative rule. 70-year-old crumbling concrete is just the next crisis our public services are left to fight on their shoestring budgets.

A photo issued by the Local Government Association showing damage to a school built with RAAC. Credit: LGA