Boris Johnson was under investigation by the Commons Select Committee of Privileges over allegations of lying to the House, an unforgiveable sin in Parliament. The committee of mostly Conservative MPs was investigating the former PM over allegations of partying during lockdown which he strongly denied to the house. The committee does not have the power to suspend Johnson but can recommend a temporary suspension which could have triggered a recall petition, and therefore a by-election.

Meanwhile in Johnson’s constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, local resident and tireless campaigner Danny Beales has been selected as the Labour candidate and has wasted no time highlighting Tory failures at both a local and national level.

This includes soring mortgage rates, the cost of a weekly shop and NHS waiting lists, things I know keep all of us awake at night.

Danny won’t be the only Labour candidate ready to take the fight to the Conservative Government, as Johnson’s cronies resign in Mid-Bedfordshire and Selby and Ainsty. The seats were represented by Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams respectively who were both in line to be given a permanent spot in the House of Lords before their names were blocked.

Apparently some of Johnson’s honours were just too egregious for even our latest PM Rishi Sunak. However, most of these honours have been waved through by Sunak, including a knighthood for Jacob Rees-Mogg, a damehood for Priti Patel and peerage for Shaun Bailey, the failed London Mayoral candidate, who was photographed socialising during lockdown.

The chief executive of Transparency International UK, David Bruce, explained that it was “increasingly difficult to justify seats for life in our parliament being routinely handed out by former prime ministers, whether they have been rejected by the public or lost the confidence of their own colleagues”. It is a world away from the reality and all the hard-working individuals who truly deserve to be recognised.

Beyond the blue civil war and SNP chaos in Scotland, Keir Starmer has called for a snap General Election now. In London the Prime Minister is facing constant headaches over these resignations and honours while in Edinburgh the SNP is facing troubles with former leaders of their own.