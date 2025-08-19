Shaping Up: Why walking is one of the most underrated summer workouts
But one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve your health is right under your feet – walking.
Walking might not sound like much, but it can make a huge difference to your fitness, especially in the summer when the weather is on your side.
It’s free, low impact, and something the whole family can do together.
You don’t need special equipment or a set time – just comfortable shoes and a bit of motivation.
Regular walking can help improve heart health, boost your mood, and keep your joints moving.
It’s also great for weight management because it burns calories without feeling like hard work.
The fresh air and sunshine give you a dose of vitamin D, lift your energy, and help reduce stress.
One of the best things about walking is how flexible it is.
You can fit it into your day without having to change your schedule much.
Walking to the shops, taking the long way back from school, or heading out for 20 minutes after dinner can all add up.
If you’ve got kids, turn walks into little adventures.
Try nature trails, treasure hunts, or spotting wildlife. Let them take turns choosing the route.
You will be surprised how much further they’ll walk when it’s fun.
You could even take a picnic to make it an event they’ll look forward to.
To get the most out of walking, pick up the pace now and then, or add short hills for a challenge.
If you like a goal, set a step target for the week and see if the family can beat it.
Many fitness watches and free phone apps can help track your steps and make it into a fun competition.
The best part? Walking doesn’t just improve your fitness – it gives you a chance to slow down, chat, and enjoy the summer.
Whether it’s a stroll along the beach, a wander through the park, or a brisk power walk before work, it’s one of the easiest, most enjoyable workouts you can do.
So this summer, don’t overlook walking as “just” a gentle activity.
Make it part of your routine and you’ll feel the benefits in your body, your mind, and your mood.
WORKOUT
Ten-minute workout – ‘walk + core boost’
If you’re already getting your steps in this summer, why not add a little extra to strengthen your abs?
A strong core can make walking feel easier, improve your posture, and help prevent aches and pains.
This 10-minute workout is perfect to do straight after a walk, or even in your garden.
You can view a full video demonstration of this workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.
The Workout
40 seconds Plank
20 seconds Rest
40 seconds Russian Twists
20 seconds Rest
40 seconds Bicycle Crunches
20 seconds Rest
40 seconds Leg Raises
20 seconds Rest
40 seconds Mountain Climbers
20 seconds Rest
Repeat the circuit twice
RECIPE
Healthy no-bake snack – peanut butter and oat energy bites
Perfect for taking on a walk or enjoying as a quick snack when you get back.
They’re full of slow-release energy and healthy fats to keep you going.
Makes: About 12 balls
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
150g rolled oats
100g smooth peanut butter (no added sugar or salt)
3 tbsp honey or maple syrup
30g dark chocolate chips (optional)
1 tsp vanilla extract
Method
In a large bowl, mix the oats, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla extract until well combined.
Stir in the chocolate chips if using.
Roll the mixture into small balls (about the size of a walnut) and place on a plate or tray.
Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to firm up.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days.