Shaping Up: Why there is no shame in using weight loss jabs

Over the last year or so, weight loss injections like Mounjaro and Wegovy have become more and more popular.

They were originally used to help people manage type 2 diabetes, but they have also been found to be effective for weight loss – mainly because they reduce your appetite.

You feel full quicker, you are less likely to snack, and naturally, you end up eating fewer calories.

That sounds great in theory, and for many people it can be a real game-changer.

But the subject gets people talking. A lot of people see these injections as ‘cheating’. Others feel embarrassed to admit they’re using them in case people judge them.

MY VIEW

In an ideal world, everyone would lose weight naturally – by moving more, eating better, and building healthy habits. But the reality is, that’s hard.

Life is busy. Junk food and takeaways are everywhere. We’re surrounded by temptation.

So I totally understand why some people look for quicker solutions.

And if using a jab helps someone start making progress with their weight and health, I’ve got no problem with that at all.

But… it’s important to understand they’re not a magic fix.

Yes, the injections help control hunger – but for long-term results, you still need to build healthy habits.

Strength training, eating enough protein, staying active, sleeping well, drinking water… all of that still matters.

Because at some point, if you stop using the jab, the appetite will come back.

And without those habits in place, the weight is likely to creep back on too.

Another important point—if you are using weight loss injections, you should let your personal trainer or coach know.

You don’t have to make a big announcement. Just a quiet word is enough.

It’s not for judgement. It’s so your trainer can keep you safe.

If you’re eating less, your energy levels might be lower too. You could feel dizzy or light-headed during intense workouts.

That’s something your trainer will want to know, so they can adjust your sessions if needed.

Weight loss is different for everyone. There’s no “one-size-fits-all” approach.

So whether you’re using injections or not, don’t be afraid to reach out for help and support.

Because the end goal is the same – to feel fitter, healthier, and more confident in your own skin.

WORKOUT

10 Minutes to Get Strong & Stay Lean

Weight loss jabs like Manjaro can help reduce your appetite – but they also reduce your overall calorie intake, which can lead to lower energy levels and muscle loss if you’re not careful.

That’s why strength training is so important. It helps you keep (or build) lean muscle, boosts your metabolism, and makes sure the weight you lose is fat – not muscle.

This quick 10-minute session focuses on big, full-body movements to help you build strength, stay active, and support safe, long-term fat loss – whether you’re using weight loss jabs or not.

You can watch a full video demonstration of the workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

Format

40 seconds work / 20 seconds rest

2 rounds (5 exercises)

Total time: 10 minutes

Exercises

Squat to Shoulder Press (with dumbbells or household objects)

Bent-Over Rows

Reverse Lunges (alternating legs)

Press-Ups (knee or full)

Glute Bridge with a Pulse

Repeat all exercises once more to complete the second round.

Tip

Take your time with each rep, focus on good form, and go at your own pace – especially if you’re in a calorie deficit or feeling lower on energy. This is about building strength, not going flat out.