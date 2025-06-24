Shaping Up: Why the scale is not the best measure of progress

Scales are not always the best measure to monitor weight loss progress.

Let’s talk about the scales. You know, that number we all step on and often let decide how we feel for the day.

I get asked about weight all the time:

“Why isn’t the number going down?”

“How can I lose more weight faster?”

“Why did I gain weight this week?”

Here’s the truth: your scale weight is only one small piece of the puzzle. And it’s not the most important one.

Your body weight can change every single day, even every hour. You can weigh more in the evening than in the morning. You can gain a few pounds after a meal or a hard workout – but that’s usually water, food, or muscle repair. It’s not fat gain.

The scale doesn’t show the full picture. It doesn’t show muscle gained, inches lost, better sleep, or stronger bones. It doesn’t show how much energy you have, how confident you feel, or how your clothes are fitting better.

Here’s an example I use with clients:

If you swap body fat for muscle, your weight might stay the same – but your body will look completely different. You’ll be leaner, stronger, and healthier. But the number on the scale won’t budge much. That’s why it can be so misleading.

I once had a client lose two dress sizes but only three pounds on the scale. Why? Because she was gaining muscle and losing fat at the same time. The scale didn’t move much, but her body completely changed.

So instead of only relying on the scales, I tell my clients to track other wins:

• How do your clothes feel?

• Are you sleeping better?

• Are you lifting heavier weights or walking longer distances?

• Do you feel more confident and proud?

These things matter more than just a number.

Of course, the scale has its place. It can show trends over time. But it’s not the full story – and it shouldn’t control your mindset.

So next time you step on the scale and feel frustrated, take a deep breath and remember: progress is more than a number. Keep showing up. Keep moving. Keep eating well. Your body will thank you – whether the scale says so or not.

WORKOUT

Feel Strong, Not Just Light – 10-Minute HIIT Workout

You don’t need a scale to tell you you’re getting fitter. You’ll feel it in your strength, your stamina, and your confidence – not just in a number. That’s why I’ve put together this quick 10-minute HIIT workout. It’s short, simple, and designed to boost your energy, build lean muscle, and get your heart rate up – all without worrying about the scale.

You can follow along with a video demonstration of this workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages. Make sure to warm up beforehand and work at a pace that suits your fitness level.

Format: 40 seconds work / 20 seconds rest (Repeat for two rounds)

1. Jump Squats (or regular squats)

2. High Knees

3. Push-Ups (on knees or full)

4. Mountain Climbers

5. Plank Hold (or Shoulder Taps)

Optional finisher (if you’ve got energy left):

20 seconds of burpees, 20 seconds rest x 2

Don’t forget – this workout isn’t about burning off calories or chasing a number. It’s about moving your body, building strength, and feeling amazing.

RECIPE

Guilt-Free Chocolate & Banana Oat Bites

Makes approximately 12 bites | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 12 mins.

These little bites are naturally sweet, high in fibre, and packed with slow-release energy. Perfect for a post-dinner treat or even a pre-workout snack. Best of all? No added sugar – just whole, nourishing ingredients.

Ingredients

• 2 ripe bananas (medium)

• 100g rolled oats

• 1 tbsp natural peanut butter (or almond butter)

• 1 tbsp cocoa powder (unsweetened)

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

• A small handful of dark chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate (70%+ cocoa)

• Pinch of sea salt

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (fan 160°C) / Gas Mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, mash the bananas until smooth.

3. Stir in the oats, peanut butter, cocoa powder, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt. Mix well until combined.

4. Fold in the chocolate chips.

5. Scoop out tablespoons of the mixture and shape into small rounds. Place them on the tray and slightly flatten each one.

6. Bake for 10–12 minutes or until just firm and golden at the edges.

7. Let cool and enjoy!

Top Tips:

• Store in an airtight container for up to four days, or freeze for a longer-lasting snack.

• Add chopped nuts or dried cranberries for extra texture.

• Great for kids too – and no one misses the sugar!

This dessert is a great reminder that eating well doesn’t mean missing out. Just like the scale, healthy living is about the bigger picture – not perfection.