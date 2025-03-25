Shaping Up: Why the lighter nights can raise your motivation and your results

fitness, sport, friendship and healthy lifestyle concept - group of happy teenage friends or sportsmen exercising and doing push-ups at boot camp

As the clocks go forward and the days get longer, a lot of people start to feel more motivated. There is just something about lighter nights that makes it easier to get up and move.

If you have been struggling to stay consistent with your workouts over winter, now is the perfect time to reset and get back into a good routine.

Here’s why longer daylight hours can make a real difference to your energy, motivation, and fitness results.

1. More Energy = Better Workouts

During winter, it’s normal to feel sluggish. Dark mornings and early sunsets mess with your body’s natural rhythms, making you feel tired even when you shouldn’t be. But as the nights get lighter, your body produces less melatonin (the hormone that makes you sleepy) and more serotonin (the hormone that lifts your mood). That means you’ll have more energy to push yourself in workouts, whether it’s in the gym, on a run, or even just getting out for a walk.

2. A Mood Boost That Keeps You Moving

Ever notice how people seem happier when the days are longer? It’s not just in your head – there’s real science behind it. More exposure to natural light increases the release of feel-good hormones, reducing stress and improving overall mood. And when you feel better, you’re much more likely to stay motivated and stick to your training routine.

3. More Time = Fewer Excuses

One of the biggest struggles in winter is that it feels like the day is over before you’ve even had a chance to think about exercising. When it’s dark at 4:30 pm, all you want to do is go home, get warm, and relax. But with lighter nights, you get more flexibility. You can train after work and still have time to enjoy the evening. Whether that’s a gym session, a run along the beach, or a quick home workout in the garden, the extra daylight makes it feel so much easier to fit in.

4. A Chance to Take Your Workouts Outdoors

Speaking of training outside, this is one of the best things about longer days. Fresh air, natural light, and a change of scenery can do wonders for motivation. Whether you’re into running, cycling, boot camps, or even just taking your weights into the garden, outdoor workouts bring a new energy that can keep training fun and interesting.

5. Better Sleep for Faster Recovery

It might seem like longer days mean less sleep, but the opposite is true. More exposure to natural light during the day helps regulate your body clock, meaning you fall asleep easier and wake up feeling more refreshed. And the better your sleep, the better your recovery, which means you’ll see faster progress from your training.

Time to Make the Most of It

If winter knocked you off track, now’s the time to reset. Set some new goals, build good habits, and take advantage of the extra daylight. Small steps now will have you feeling fitter, stronger, and more confident as summer gets closer.

WORKOUT

Upper Body: 10-Minute Strength Workout

As the days get longer, it’s the perfect time to switch up your workout routine and build some strength.

This quick 10-minute upper body workout will help tone your arms, shoulders, and chest, leaving you feeling strong and energised.

Workout

Press-Ups – 1 minute

Plank Shoulder Taps – 1 minute

Tricep Dips – 1 minute

Bent-Over Dumbbell Rows – 1 minute

Plank to Push-Up – 1 minute

Bicep Curls – 1 minute

Shoulder Press – 1 minute

Chest Press – 1 minute

Renegade Rows – 1 minute

Arm Circles – 1 minute Perform each exercise for one minute, focusing on controlled movements. Keep rest minimal between exercises and aim to maintain good form throughout.

RECIPE

Greek Yogurt and Nutty Energy Bites

If you’re looking for a quick, high-protein snack that’ll keep you fuelled for your workouts, these Greek yogurt and nutty energy bites are the perfect choice.

Packed with protein, healthy fats, and natural sweetness, they’re easy to make and great for an afternoon energy boost or post-workout recovery.

Ingredients

150g Greek yogurt (preferably 0% fat)

50g rolled oats

30g mixed nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, cashews), roughly chopped

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of sea salt

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix the Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla extract, and a pinch of sea salt until smooth.

Stir in the rolled oats, mixed nuts, and chia seeds until everything is well combined.

Use your hands to roll the mixture into small balls, about 1 inch in diameter (you should make around 8-10 bites).

Place the bites on a plate lined with parchment paper and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to set.

Enjoy as a quick snack throughout the day or post-workout for a protein boost!

Nutritional Info (per bite)

Calories: 80-90

Protein: 5g

Carbs: 7g

Fat: 4g