Shaping Up: Why strength training is now the most prescribed exercise for women in the UK

Strength training shapes the body by improving tone, boosting metabolism, and supporting fat loss.

For years, cardio dominated the fitness world – especially for women. Running, cycling, and aerobics were seen as the go-to choices for weight loss and heart health. But things are changing. In 2025, more healthcare professionals across the UK are recommending strength training as the top form of exercise for women of all ages – and for good reason.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But things are changing. In 2025, more healthcare professionals across the UK are recommending strength training as the top form of exercise for women of all ages – and for good reason.

Breaking the Myths

One of the biggest barriers to strength training has been the myths surrounding it. Many women worry that lifting weights will make them bulky or too muscular. But the truth is, women naturally have lower testosterone levels than men, making it harder to build large muscles. Strength training shapes the body by improving tone, boosting metabolism, and supporting fat loss – not creating a “bulky” appearance.

Backed by Guidelines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The healthcare professionals now recommend that all adults, including women, do muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week. This isn’t just for athletes or gymgoers. These exercises can be done at home using bodyweight, resistance bands, or simple weights.

The reason? Strength training helps prevent a wide range of health problems. It supports bone health, reducing the risk of osteoporosis, especially after menopause. It improves joint function, lowers the risk of falls, and helps manage chronic conditions like diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease.

Empowering Women Through Strength

There’s also a powerful mental health benefit. Strength training is linked to improved confidence, mood, and resilience. Many women report feeling more in control of their health and body after adding strength sessions to their weekly routine.

In gyms across the UK, strength classes and weightlifting areas are no longer male-dominated zones. More women are using barbells, dumbbells, and functional training equipment to build strength and confidence.

Getting Started Is Simple

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start with bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, and push-ups. Resistance bands are affordable and effective. Online videos, apps, or local fitness sessions can guide beginners.

Strength training isn’t just a fitness trend – it’s a long-term investment in your health, independence, and well-being. And in 2025, it’s finally being recognised as the essential form of exercise it’s always been.

Strong is for everyone!

WORKOUT

Strong in 10: Full-body strength workout for women

If you’ve read this week’s article, you’ll know why strength training is now the most recommended form of exercise for women in the UK.

It helps build lean muscle, boost metabolism, protect your bones, and improve overall health – without the worry of becoming bulky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This quick 10-minute full-body workout is a great way to get started. You don’t need any equipment – just your bodyweight, some space, and a bit of determination!

You can follow along with a video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

Workout Format

40 seconds work / 20 seconds rest

Complete 2 rounds of the circuit below

Exercises

Squat to Shoulder Press (bodyweight or dumbbells)

Press-Ups (on toes or knees)

Reverse Lunges (alternating legs)

Bent Over Rows (use dumbbells or resistance band)

Glute Bridges

Plank with Shoulder Taps

Sumo Squats

Sit Ups

Tricep Dips (use a chair or step)

Crossover

Set a timer, give it your best effort, and feel the strength building from the inside out!

RECIPE

Strong shake – post-workout protein boost

This delicious shake is perfect after your strength session. It helps refuel your muscles, supports recovery, and keeps you feeling fuller for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s packed with protein, fibre, and natural sweetness – ideal for women looking to build strength without unnecessary additives.

Ingredients (serves 1)

250ml semi-skimmed milk (or unsweetened almond milk for dairy-free)

1 scoop (about 30g) vanilla or chocolate protein powder

1 small banana

80g frozen berries (strawberries, blueberries, or a mix)

1 tbsp peanut butter (or almond butter)

1 tsp ground flaxseed (optional, for added fibre and omega-3s)

A few ice cubes

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and enjoy!

Tip For a thicker texture, use frozen banana instead of fresh.

You can also prep the ingredients the night before and keep them in a container in the fridge or freezer, ready to blend!