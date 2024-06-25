SHAPING UP: Why strength training is a key component to improving your runs

Running has seen a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to events like parkruns.

However, simply pounding the pavement isn’t always enough to reach your running goals.

Many runners hit a plateau or even face injuries that can halt their progress.

The secret to breaking through these barriers lies in strength training.

Often overlooked, strength training can strengthen key muscles used in running, improving stamina, speed, and overall performance.

It not only enhances your running ability but also reduces the risk of injuries commonly associated with running.

Incorporating strength training into your routine doesn’t have to be time-consuming either.

By swapping out one long run for two short strength sessions each week, you can save time and quickly see significant improvements in your running.

Elite runners have long recognised the benefits of strength training to boost performance.

It helps minimise stress on muscles and joints, making your entire body more resilient.

Whether you’re training for a 5K or a marathon, adding strength training to your regimen can make a noticeable difference.

It improves efficiency, increases endurance, and even boosts metabolism, helping you burn more calories even when you’re not running.

Start incorporating strength training today and watch as your running goals become more achievable than ever.

WORKOUT

STRENGTHEN YOUR HIPS AND CORE FOR BETTER RUNNING

This workout is great for runners looking to strengthen the often overlooked hip and core muscles. These exercises will help improve your stability, endurance, and overall running performance.

Workout:

SINGLE LEG GLUTE BRIDGE (LEFT)

SINGLE LEG GLUTE BRIDGE (RIGHT)

LYING HIP EXTENSION (LEFT)

LYING HIP EXTENSION (RIGHT)

LYING BACK EXTENSION

V-TWISTS

Instructions:

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds.

Rest for 30 seconds after the 6 exercises.

Perform 3 rounds in total.

Total time: 10 minutes

Please warm up and cool down appropriately. Head over to the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram pages for a short demo video of the exercises.

RECIPE

CHIA POT WITH BERRY PUREE

Starting the day with a healthy breakfast is always important, but even more so if you’re trying to get back into a healthy routine! This Chia Pot with Berry Puree is packed with all the nutrients you need to get the day off to a healthy start.

SERVES: 1

TOTAL TIME: 5 minutes

CALORIES PER PORTION: 507

INGREDIENTS

120ml coconut milk

3 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp Honey

For the berry purée:

25g blueberries

25g raspberries

25g berries, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS

Start by blending the berries together.

Next, add the milk, chia seeds and honey to a jar and shake well.

(add the milk first to stop the chia seeds from clumping to the

bottom of the jar). Stir through the berry puree and leave it in the

fridge for at least two hours, but ideally overnight.