Shaping Up: Why September is the perfect time to restart your fitness goals

Get a trainer to help you plan out an exercise routine.

When people think about setting goals, they often wait until January. But September is actually one of the best times of year to hit the reset button and focus on your health and fitness.

The school holidays can throw everyone’s routine out the window. Days are busy, meal times are different, and finding time for exercise can feel impossible. But once the kids go back to school, life naturally falls back into a routine – and that’s the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Think of September as a “mini New Year.” You don’t need to wait until January to make a change. The lighter evenings are still here for a few more weeks, the weather is usually mild, and there’s plenty of time before Christmas to see real progress.

Restarting doesn’t mean you have to go all in from day one. Start small. Schedule just two workouts into your week and stick to them. Once you’ve built that habit, add more. It’s much easier to grow your routine slowly than try to overhaul everything at once.

Nutrition can be reset too. With the kids back in school, meal times tend to be more structured again. Use that to your advantage. Plan your food shop, cook a bit more at home, and avoid slipping back into holiday habits of ice creams and takeaways.

Another big reason September is such a good time to restart is accountability. Everyone else is back into a routine too – work, school runs, sports clubs – so it’s easier to stay consistent when the people around you are as well.

If you’ve struggled through summer, don’t beat yourself up. That’s normal. The key is to pick yourself up and move forward now. By starting this month, you can build momentum, feel fitter, and head into the end of the year with confidence.

So instead of waiting for January, why not make September the month you get serious about your goals? A little consistency now could make a big difference by the time Christmas comes around.

WORKOUT

Back-to-school blast – 10 minutes to reset your fitness

September is the perfect time to get back into a routine, and you don’t need hours in the gym to make a start.

This 10-minute workout hits your whole body – strength, cardio, and core – and is ideal for busy parents who want to ease back into fitness as the kids go back to school.

The Workout

Forty seconds work, 20 seconds rest. Complete two rounds.

Squats

Push-Ups

Mountain Climbers

Glute Bridges

Plank Hold

That’s it – just 10 minutes to move your body, boost your energy, and restart your fitness this September.

You can watch the full video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

RECIPE

Back-to-school wraps

Quick, tasty, and easy to make in the morning rush – these wraps work for both kids and adults.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 wholemeal tortilla wraps

2 tbsp reduced-fat cream cheese (or hummus)

2 slices lean cooked chicken or turkey

¼ cucumber, sliced into thin strips

1 small carrot, grated

A handful of lettuce leaves

Method

Lay the wraps flat and spread each one with cream cheese or hummus.

Add a slice of chicken or turkey, then top with cucumber, carrot, and lettuce.

Roll up tightly, slice in half, and wrap in foil or baking paper for the lunchbox.

Tip: You can swap the chicken for tuna, boiled egg, or just extra veggies if you want a veggie option.