Shaping Up: Why New Year’s resolutions fail and how to make yours stick

Every January, millions of people set New Year’s resolutions. “This year, I’ll lose weight,” or “I’ll start exercising,” are common promises.

Yet, by February, many of those goals are forgotten. Why does this happen, and how can you make sure your resolutions stick this time?

The truth is, most resolutions fail because they are either too vague or too ambitious.

Saying, “I’ll get fit,” isn’t a clear plan. And deciding to hit the gym every day when you haven’t exercised in months is often unrealistic. When we aim too high or don’t plan properly, it’s easy to give up when life gets busy.

To make resolutions stick, you need to approach them differently. Here are three simple steps to set yourself up for success:

1. Set SMART Goals

SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Instead of saying, “I want to get fit,” try this: “I will walk for 30 minutes, three times a week.” This is a clear, realistic goal that’s easy to measure and track.

2. Start Small and Build Momentum

Small changes are easier to maintain than big ones. If you want to start exercising, begin with just two days a week. Once that becomes a habit, add more. Progress may feel slow at first, but it’s more sustainable in the long run.

3. Find Accountability and Support

It’s hard to stay motivated on your own. Tell a friend or family member about your goals or find a workout buddy. Better yet, hire a personal trainer. Having someone to cheer you on and keep you accountable can make all the difference.

Stay Positive and Flexible

Remember, setbacks are normal. If you miss a workout or have a bad week, don’t give up. Adjust your plan and keep going. Progress isn’t about being perfect—it’s about staying consistent.

This year, instead of relying on motivation alone, focus on building habits that last. With clear goals, a realistic plan, and the right support, you can make 2025 the year your resolutions stick.

Make Your Resolutions Count with FIT IN SIX

If you're looking for a structured, results-driven programme to kickstart your fitness journey, our FIT IN SIX program could be the perfect solution.

Starting on January 6, 2025, this six-week fitness and nutrition plan is designed to help you lose weight, build strength, and develop sustainable habits. With expert guidance, accountability, and a supportive community, you'll be set up for success. Sign up before January5 – this could be the year goals become reality! https://bit.ly/ECFFITINSIX

WORKOUT

Stick to Your Goals: 10-Minute Resolution Booster Workout

Achieving your fitness resolutions doesn’t have to take hours of your day. This quick, effective 10-minute workout is perfect for busy schedules and will help you build strength, burn calories, and create lasting habits. Just like we discussed in the article, starting small and staying consistent is the key to success.

You can find a full video demonstration of this workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

Warm-Up (2 Minutes):

High Knees (30 seconds)

Arm Circles (30 seconds)

Bodyweight Squats (1 minute)

Main Workout (6 Minutes):

40 seconds work, 20 seconds rest for each exercise:

Push-Ups

Squat Jumps

Plank Shoulder Taps

Reverse Lunges

Mountain Climbers

Burpees

Cool Down (2 Minutes):

Gentle Stretching: Focus on your hamstrings, quads, and shoulders.

RECIPE

Healthy Banana Oat Breakfast Muffins

These banana oat muffins are the perfect grab-and-go option to keep you fuelled throughout the day. Packed with natural sweetness and fibre, they’ll help you stick to your health resolutions without feeling deprived.

Makes: 12 muffins

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 large ripe bananas (about 300g, peeled)

2 large eggs

100ml semi-skimmed milk or a dairy-free alternative

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp honey or maple syrup

150g rolled oats

100g wholemeal flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

A pinch of salt

50g dark chocolate chips or raisins (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven: Set your oven to 180°C (160°C fan)/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases or lightly grease with oil.

2. Mash the bananas: In a large bowl, mash the bananas until smooth.

3. Mix wet ingredients: Add the eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and honey/maple syrup to the bananas. Whisk until combined.

4. Combine dry ingredients: In another bowl, mix the oats, wholemeal flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, cinnamon, and salt.

5. Combine wet and dry ingredients: Gradually fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until just combined. If using, stir in the chocolate chips or raisins.

6. Portion into cases: Divide the mixture evenly between the muffin cases, filling each about ¾ full.

7. Bake: Place in the oven and bake for 18-20 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

8. Cool and serve: Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Storage: These muffins can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

Enjoy them as a quick breakfast or snack that keeps you energised and on track with your goals!