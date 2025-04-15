Shaping Up: Why lighter mornings are the best time to exercise

Even a 15 to 20-minute jog early in the morning can make a big difference.

Now the clocks have gone forward and the mornings are lighter, it’s the perfect time to start getting into a morning workout routine.

Let’s be honest – dark, cold mornings in winter make it hard to get out of bed, never mind get your trainers on.

But now the sun’s coming up earlier, it’s much easier to get up and get moving.

Exercising in the morning has loads of benefits.

For a start, it sets you up for the day.

A quick workout first thing can boost your mood, increase your energy, and help you focus better throughout the day.

It also frees up your evenings.

When you train early, you’ve already ticked off your workout before most people have had their first cup of tea.

That means no guilt when life gets busy later on, and no last-minute decision to skip the gym after a long day.

If you're not used to training in the morning, here are a few simple tips to help you get started:

1. Prepare the night before

Lay your workout clothes out, fill your water bottle, and plan what session you’re doing. That way, there are fewer decisions to make when you wake up.

2. Start small

You don’t need to do an hour-long session. Even a 15-20 minute workout at home, or a quick walk or jog, can make a big difference.

3. Get to bed earlier

If you’re getting up earlier, you’ll need to go to sleep a bit earlier too. A good night’s sleep will help you feel more motivated in the morning.

4. Remind yourself why

Think about how good you’ll feel after your workout. Imagine finishing your session before 7am and knowing you’ve already done something positive for your health.

Spring is all about new routines and fresh starts. So why not give morning workouts a go? The lighter mornings won’t last forever — make the most of them while you can!

WORKOUT

10-Minute Morning Abs Blast

If you read this week’s article, you’ll know why morning workouts are such a great way to start your day – especially now the mornings are lighter. So here’s a quick 10-minute core session you can do at home, before the rest of the world even wakes up!

No equipment needed – just your bodyweight and a bit of floor space.

You can view a full video demonstration of this workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

40 seconds work / 20 seconds rest

5 exercises – repeat the circuit twice

Core Circuit:

Squirms

Leg Raises

Russian Twists

Plank Shoulder Taps

Bicycle Crunches

RECIPE

Morning Refuel Shake

Perfect for after your Morning Ab Blast workout!

Ingredients (Serves 1):

250ml semi-skimmed milk (or almond/oat milk if you prefer)

1 medium banana

1 scoop (approx. 30g) vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon peanut butter (smooth or crunchy)

1 teaspoon honey

A handful of oats (around 25g)

A few ice cubes

Optional: Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or a few frozen berries for extra flavour.

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a blender.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Pour into a glass or shaker bottle and enjoy!

Why it’s great:

Protein to help your muscles recover and grow.

Carbs from the banana and oats to replenish energy.

Healthy fats from the peanut butter to keep you full.

Quick and easy – ready in under 2 minutes!