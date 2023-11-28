SHAPING UP: Unwrap your potential – 21 days to be fit for Christmas

Christmas is a time of joy, family and indulgence, but this year you can celebrate without compromising your fitness goals.

​Baked apples with dried fruits and spices – a healthy option at Christmas.

Introducing our exclusive "21-Day Fit For Christmas" programme, designed to unwrap your potential and have you feeling your best as you celebrate.

This programme is not just about shedding pounds; it's a realistic and balanced approach to health and well-being. Here's what you can expect:

Tailored Workouts for the Busy Season

Our workouts are designed to fit into your hectic Christmas schedule. From quick and effective High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions to boxercise and beginners classes, we've got your exercise routine covered.

Nutritional Guidance for guilt-free celebrations

Enjoy the festivities without guilt. Our programme includes practical tips on making healthier food choices during the festive period. Say goodbye to post-indulgence guilt with our easy-to-follow recipes that satisfy your cravings while keeping you on track. We believe in nourishing your body while still savouring the joy of festive flavours.

Accountability and Support

Join a community of like-minded individuals committed to staying active and healthy during the holidays. Our supportive environment encourages you to share your progress, exchange tips, and celebrate victories together. The journey to a fit Christmas is more enjoyable when you have a community cheering you on.

Exclusive Access to Private Gym and Classes

As part of the programme, participants receive unlimited access to our private gym and classes. Break a sweat at your convenience and enjoy a variety of workouts designed to cater to different fitness levels. Our goal is to make staying active easy and accessible, even during the busiest time of the year.

Festive Recipe Book

Worried about missing out on the joy of festive treats? Fear not! Participants receive a festive-based recipe book that combines health and flavour. Discover delicious and nutritious recipes that allow you to indulge in the festive spirit without compromising your commitment to a fit lifestyle.

This Christmas, prioritise your well-being with our "21-Day Fit For Christmas" programme. Unwrap your potential, celebrate Christmas with joy, and enter the new year feeling healthier and happier than ever!

For more information contact me [email protected] or 078755488880.

FULL BODY DUMBBELL WORKOUT

This workout is great for a busy gym or at home if you’re limited on space. You need a set of dumbbells, and we’re going to work your full body within just 4 moves.

Before you start do some light cardio to increase your heart rate and dynamic stretches to mobilise your joints.

Complete the 4 exercises below without rest. You can see a demo of the workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram pages.

10 REVERSE LUNGES WITH BICEP CURL

10 BURPEES WITH SHOULDER PRESS

10 GOBLET SQUATS

10 PRESS UP ROWS

Rest for 1 minute.

Then repeat another 4-5 rounds.

Remember to listen to your body, adjust the weight of the dumbbells as needed, and stay hydrated throughout the workout. Finish with some light stretching to cool down.

FRUITY, SPICED, STUFFED BAKED APPLES

These stuffed apples make a healthy festive dessert! The apples are stuffed with raisins, sweet dried cranberries and a nice mixture of warming cinnamon, ginger and vanilla.

Ingredients

4 apples (royal gala used in this recipe)

50g raisins

50g dried cranberries

50g pecans (broken into smaller pieces)

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 150ºC.

Cut the tops of the apples off then using an apple corer remove the core from each apple.

Using a spoon scoop out as much of the middle of the apple as you can, ensuring the apple skin stays intact. Don't discard the scooped-out centre!

Add around 1/2 of the apple centre mixture to a mixing bowl along with all the other ingredients. Mix well.

Stuff the mixture back into the hollowed-out apples.

Place on a baking tray upright and bake for 15-20 minutes.