SHAPING UP: Unwrap your potential – 21 days to be fit for Christmas

FULL BODY DUMBBELL WORKOUT
This workout is great for a busy gym or at home if you’re limited on space. You need a set of dumbbells, and we’re going to work your full body within just 4 moves.
Before you start do some light cardio to increase your heart rate and dynamic stretches to mobilise your joints.
Complete the 4 exercises below without rest. You can see a demo of the workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram pages.
10 REVERSE LUNGES WITH BICEP CURL
10 BURPEES WITH SHOULDER PRESS
10 GOBLET SQUATS
10 PRESS UP ROWS
Rest for 1 minute.
Then repeat another 4-5 rounds.
Remember to listen to your body, adjust the weight of the dumbbells as needed, and stay hydrated throughout the workout. Finish with some light stretching to cool down.
FRUITY, SPICED, STUFFED BAKED APPLES
These stuffed apples make a healthy festive dessert! The apples are stuffed with raisins, sweet dried cranberries and a nice mixture of warming cinnamon, ginger and vanilla.
Ingredients
4 apples (royal gala used in this recipe)
50g raisins
50g dried cranberries
50g pecans (broken into smaller pieces)
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp coconut sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp ginger
1 tsp vanilla extract
Method
Pre-heat the oven to 150ºC.
Cut the tops of the apples off then using an apple corer remove the core from each apple.
Using a spoon scoop out as much of the middle of the apple as you can, ensuring the apple skin stays intact. Don't discard the scooped-out centre!
Add around 1/2 of the apple centre mixture to a mixing bowl along with all the other ingredients. Mix well.
Stuff the mixture back into the hollowed-out apples.
Place on a baking tray upright and bake for 15-20 minutes.
Serve warm as they are or with a dollop of yogurt or ice-cream!