Can you believe it? The year is already 20% over! It feels like just yesterday we were setting goals and making plans. But here’s the big question: Have you made progress?

If your answer is “yes,” that’s fantastic! Keep going. If your answer is “not really,” don’t worry.

You still have 80% of the year left to turn things around.

That’s plenty of time to make real changes and see big results.

Why People Lose Momentum

Many people start the year full of energy and motivation.

They hit the gym, eat better, and set big goals.

But after a few weeks, life gets busy. Work, family, and stress take over. Bad habits creep back in, and before they know it, they feel stuck.

But here’s the truth: You don’t have to wait until next year to start over.

The best time to refocus is right now.

Small Steps, Big Results

Making the next 80% of the year count doesn’t mean you need a complete life overhaul.

Small, consistent actions lead to big results. Here are three simple things you can do today:

1. Set One Clear Goal – Pick one thing to focus on for the next month. Maybe it’s working out three times a week, drinking more water, or getting better sleep.

2. Make a Plan – Goals without a plan don’t work. Schedule your workouts, plan your meals, or set a bedtime. Structure makes success easier.

3. Track Your Progress – Keep a journal, use an app, or just check in with yourself weekly. Progress, no matter how small, keeps you motivated.

Don’t Wait – Take Action

You have 80% of the year left. That’s more than enough time to make a difference in your health, fitness, and life.

But you have to take action.

One small step today can lead to big results by the end of the year.

So, what’s your next move?

Will you let time slip away, or will you make these next months count?

The choice is yours!

Let’s make it happen!

WORKOUT

15 MINUTE AMRAP

5 exercises.

As many ROUNDS as you can.

In 15 minutes.

1) Squats x12 Reps

2) Push-ups or Kneeling Push-ups x12 Reps

3) Frog Sit-ups x15 Reps

4) Back Extension x15 Reps

5) Burpees x15 Reps

You never know, you MIGHT even want to continue AFTER 15 Minutes once you get moving!

Make sure to rest for 3-5 minutes after 15 minutes of work, and stay hydrated throughout

RECIPE

Healthy Snack Recipe: Peanut Butter & Banana Oat Bites

These no-bake oat bites are packed with protein, fibre, and natural sweetness. Perfect for an energy boost between workouts!

Ingredients (Makes 12 Bites):

• 100g rolled oats

• 2 tbsp natural peanut butter

• 1 ripe banana, mashed

• 1 tbsp honey (or maple syrup)

• ½ tsp cinnamon

• 1 tbsp chia seeds (optional, for extra fibre)

• 1 tbsp dark chocolate chips (optional, for a treat!)

Method:

1. In a bowl, mash the banana until smooth.

2. Stir in the peanut butter, honey, and cinnamon until well combined.

3. Add the oats, chia seeds, and chocolate chips. Mix well.

4. Roll the mixture into small bite-sized balls using your hands.

5. Place on a plate and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up.

Storage:

Keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

These bites are great for on-the-go snacking and will keep you fuelled throughout the day!