SHAPING UP: Thirty days to a healthier you – the magic of fitness challenges​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The squat exercise is included in a number of the challenges.

But why the fascination with this time frame, and what makes these challenges effective? In this article I simplify the basics, explain the benefits and recommended some challenges to try.

WHAT IS A MONTHLY FITNESS CHALLENGE?

Simply put, it involves daily exercise for a month, catering to general fitness or specific goals and muscles. Challenges vary, focusing on areas like abs, planks, squats, HIIT, or running. You can follow apps or create your plan, adjusting intensity based on your fitness level.

Most challenges start slowly, gradually increasing reps, time, weight, or distance. For instance, a 30-day squat challenge might begin with 20 squats and build up to 200 on the final day.

BENEFITS OF MONTHLY FITNESS CHALLENGES

Increased Fitness: Regular, short bursts of exercise boost cardiovascular fitness, no matter what your current fitness level.

Create Habits: While a 30-day challenge might not transform your life, it lays the foundation for healthier habits, starting the journey towards ingrained behaviour.

Motivation: Completing a challenge, whether weight loss or improved stamina, instils a sense of accomplishment, motivating you to continue and explore new challenges.

Flexibility: Suited for all fitness levels and schedules, these challenges are adaptable. You dictate your journey, with the freedom to take breaks or push yourself further.

THE BEST 30-DAY FITNESS CHALLENGES

While there are lots of challenges out there here are some of my favourites:

30-day Squat Challenge: Ideal for lower body strength, offering variations to target different muscles.

30-day Plank Challenge: Enhances core strength, starting with short planks and progressing to longer durations.

Race At Your Pace Monthly Challenges: A flexible option allowing you to choose your exercise (running, walking, cycling, or swimming) and set a distance goal, completing it within a month.

I completed the Race At your Pace 100 Mile Challenge in January, and I must say it really helped keep me motivated. On the cold, wet days when I’d rather have stayed in the house, it gave me the drive to get my trainers on and get it done.

For more info on the Race At Your Pace challenges go to www.raceatyourpace.co.uk

WORKOUT

TEN-MINUTE KETTLEBELL AMRAP

AMRAP stands for as many rounds as possible. In this workout you have to complete 10 repetitions of each exercise and complete as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes.

10 Deadlifts

10 Overhead Press

10 Goblet Squats

10 Double Handed Swings

It’s a great workout if you’re short on time. It will raise your heart rate and challenge your whole body. Select a weight that’s challenging, while still being able to maintain good form.

If you’re doing this as your main workout, make sure to warm up for a few minutes first.

To watch a demonstration of the exercises head over to the East Coast Fitness Instagram or Facebook pages

RECIPE

BANANA OAT COOKIES

These Banana Oat Cookies are a delicious and naturally sweet treat that's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while still being healthy.

They are packed with fibre from the oats and provide natural sweetness from the ripe bananas.

Feel free to customise the recipe by adding other ingredients like shredded coconut or dark chocolate chips.

Enjoy these tasty cookies as a guilt-free snack or as a grab-and-go breakfast option!

Ingredients:

- 2 ripe bananas, mashed

- 150g oats

- 40g raisins or dried cranberries

- 30g chopped nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, or pecans)

- 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract