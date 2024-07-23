SHAPING UP: The social benefits of exercising in groups

Enjoying the social side of exercising in a group.

Exercising is great for your physical health, but did you know it can also boost your social life? Group exercise offers a fantastic way to meet new people, stay motivated, and have fun while getting fit.

Here are some key social benefits of exercising in groups:

1. Built-in Support System

When you exercise in a group, you have a ready-made support system. Whether you're going for a run, attending a fitness class, or joining a sports team, you're surrounded by people who encourage and motivate each other. This sense of community can make a big difference in sticking to your fitness routine.

2. Accountability

It's easy to skip a workout when you're on your own, but it's much harder to miss a session when others are counting on you. Group exercise fosters a sense of accountability, helping you stay committed to your fitness goals.

3. Social Interaction

Exercising with others provides an opportunity to socialise and make new friends. It's a great way to break the ice and bond over a shared activity. Whether you're chatting during a warm-up or cooling down after a session, these interactions can lead to lasting friendships.

4. Fun and Variety

Working out in a group can make exercise more enjoyable. Classes like Zumba, spin, or boot camp are often more fun than working out alone. The group dynamic adds energy and excitement, making the time fly by.

5. Improved Mental Health

The combination of physical activity and social interaction can significantly boost your mood and reduce stress. Group exercise can combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, contributing to overall mental well-being.

At East Coast Fitness, we understand the importance of social fitness.

That's why we've teamed up with Flamingo Cafe for another RUN & SCRAN event after the success of the last one!

Join us for a 5km social-paced run along the seafront at Seaham, followed by food and a beer or soft drink at Flamingo Cafe.

It's taking place on Friday, August 2, at 7pm. The cost is £15 per person.

Book your place at www.eastcoast-fitness.com/runscran

So, lace up your running shoes and come enjoy the social benefits of group exercise with us. See you there!

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE CORE WORKOUT FOR RUNNERS

A strong core is essential for running. It helps improve your balance, stability, and posture, leading to more efficient and injury-free running. This quick 10-minute core workout is designed to enhance your running performance with simple yet effective bodyweight exercises.

Workout Routine:

30 seconds BICYCLE KICKS

30 seconds SIT UP CROSSOVERS

30 seconds SINGLE LEG JACKKNIVES

30 seconds PLANK

30 seconds rest

Repeat this circuit 4 times for a full 10-minute workout.

Remember to warm up before starting and cool down after finishing to prevent injuries and aid recovery. For a demonstration of these exercises, visit our Facebook or Instagram pages at East Coast Fitness.

RECIPE

BANANA OAT ENERGY BITES

These Banana Oat Energy Bites are a perfect healthy snack. They're easy to make, require only a few ingredients, and are great for a quick energy boost before or after your run.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

150g rolled oats

60g peanut butter (or any nut butter)

50g honey

50g dark chocolate chips (optional)

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Instructions:

Mash the Bananas: In a large bowl, mash the bananas until smooth.

Mix Ingredients: Add the rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt to the bowl. Mix until well combined.

Add Chocolate Chips: Fold in the dark chocolate chips if using.

Form Bites: Using your hands or a spoon, form the mixture into small bite-sized balls and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Chill: Refrigerate the bites for at least 30 minutes to firm up.

Enjoy these energy bites as a quick snack to fuel your runs or as a healthy treat throughout the day!