SHAPING UP: The social benefits of exercising in groups
Here are some key social benefits of exercising in groups:
1. Built-in Support System
When you exercise in a group, you have a ready-made support system. Whether you're going for a run, attending a fitness class, or joining a sports team, you're surrounded by people who encourage and motivate each other. This sense of community can make a big difference in sticking to your fitness routine.
2. Accountability
It's easy to skip a workout when you're on your own, but it's much harder to miss a session when others are counting on you. Group exercise fosters a sense of accountability, helping you stay committed to your fitness goals.
3. Social Interaction
Exercising with others provides an opportunity to socialise and make new friends. It's a great way to break the ice and bond over a shared activity. Whether you're chatting during a warm-up or cooling down after a session, these interactions can lead to lasting friendships.
4. Fun and Variety
Working out in a group can make exercise more enjoyable. Classes like Zumba, spin, or boot camp are often more fun than working out alone. The group dynamic adds energy and excitement, making the time fly by.
5. Improved Mental Health
The combination of physical activity and social interaction can significantly boost your mood and reduce stress. Group exercise can combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, contributing to overall mental well-being.
At East Coast Fitness, we understand the importance of social fitness.
That's why we've teamed up with Flamingo Cafe for another RUN & SCRAN event after the success of the last one!
Join us for a 5km social-paced run along the seafront at Seaham, followed by food and a beer or soft drink at Flamingo Cafe.
It's taking place on Friday, August 2, at 7pm. The cost is £15 per person.
Book your place at www.eastcoast-fitness.com/runscran
So, lace up your running shoes and come enjoy the social benefits of group exercise with us. See you there!
WORKOUT
10-MINUTE CORE WORKOUT FOR RUNNERS
A strong core is essential for running. It helps improve your balance, stability, and posture, leading to more efficient and injury-free running. This quick 10-minute core workout is designed to enhance your running performance with simple yet effective bodyweight exercises.
Workout Routine:
30 seconds BICYCLE KICKS
30 seconds SIT UP CROSSOVERS
30 seconds SINGLE LEG JACKKNIVES
30 seconds PLANK
30 seconds rest
Repeat this circuit 4 times for a full 10-minute workout.
Remember to warm up before starting and cool down after finishing to prevent injuries and aid recovery. For a demonstration of these exercises, visit our Facebook or Instagram pages at East Coast Fitness.
RECIPE
BANANA OAT ENERGY BITES
These Banana Oat Energy Bites are a perfect healthy snack. They're easy to make, require only a few ingredients, and are great for a quick energy boost before or after your run.
Ingredients:
2 ripe bananas
150g rolled oats
60g peanut butter (or any nut butter)
50g honey
50g dark chocolate chips (optional)
1 tsp vanilla extract
A pinch of salt
Instructions:
Mash the Bananas: In a large bowl, mash the bananas until smooth.
Mix Ingredients: Add the rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt to the bowl. Mix until well combined.
Add Chocolate Chips: Fold in the dark chocolate chips if using.
Form Bites: Using your hands or a spoon, form the mixture into small bite-sized balls and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
Chill: Refrigerate the bites for at least 30 minutes to firm up.
Enjoy these energy bites as a quick snack to fuel your runs or as a healthy treat throughout the day!
For more healthy recipes and fitness tips, follow us on Facebook or Instagram at East Coast Fitness.