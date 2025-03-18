Shaping Up: The science behind spring fatigue: How to fight seasonal slumps

Outdoor exercise will keep you feeling refreshed as spring heads towards the summer.

As spring arrives, many expect to feel energised, yet some experience spring fatigue – a sense of sluggishness and low energy. But what causes it, and how can you overcome it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why does spring fatigue happen?

1. Hormonal Adjustments

During winter, the body produces more melatonin, the sleep hormone, due to longer nights. As daylight increases, melatonin levels shift, sometimes disrupting sleep and energy levels.

2. Disrupted Sleep Patterns

More morning sunlight can alter your body clock, making it harder to fall asleep at night, leading to daytime fatigue.

3. Temperature Changes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fluctuating temperatures can make it difficult for the body to regulate itself, causing tiredness and discomfort.

4. Nutrient Deficiencies

Winter diets often lack vitamin D, iron, and B vitamins, essential for energy production. Deficiencies in these nutrients can contribute to fatigue.

How to Overcome Spring Fatigue

1. Improve Sleep Quality

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule.

Reduce screen time before bed to limit blue light exposure.

Keep your bedroom cool and dark for optimal rest.

2. Stay Active

Exercise boosts energy, mood, and sleep regulation. Try:

Outdoor workouts to get fresh air and sunlight.

Walking or yoga for gentle movement.

Cardio or strength training to build endurance.

3. Eat for Energy

Fuel your body with:

Iron-rich foods (spinach, lentils, lean meats) to prevent fatigue.

B-vitamin sources (whole grains, eggs, bananas) for sustained energy.

Plenty of water (6–8 glasses daily) to stay hydrated.

4. Get More Sunlight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun exposure regulates melatonin and increases vitamin D, improving energy levels. Aim for 20 minutes outside daily.

5. Manage Stress

Stress drains energy. Use meditation, deep breathing, or light stretching to stay balanced.

Final Thoughts

Spring fatigue is temporary, but simple lifestyle changes can help. Prioritising sleep, exercise, nutrition, and outdoor time will keep you feeling refreshed and energised as the season unfolds.

RECIPE

Spring Energy Boost Smoothie

This smoothie is packed with iron, B vitamins, and vitamin D to keep you feeling energised throughout the day.

Ingredients:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

200ml unsweetened almond milk (or dairy milk for extra vitamin D)

1 small banana (rich in B vitamins)

1 handful spinach (iron-rich)

½ avocado (healthy fats for sustained energy)

1 tbsp ground flaxseeds (omega-3s for brain function)

1 tsp honey (natural energy boost)

4 ice cubes

Optional: ½ tsp cinnamon (for blood sugar balance)

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a blender.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately!

This smoothie is a great morning pick-me-up or post-workout refresher. Let me know if you’d like another recipe idea!

WORKOUT

SPRING ENERGY BLAST: 10-Minute Abs & Cardio Workout

As the seasons change, your energy levels can take a hit. This quick 10-minute workout will fire up your core and get your heart pumping, helping to combat spring fatigue with a boost of movement and endorphins! No equipment needed—just your body and some determination.

Complete 2 rounds of the following exercises (45 seconds work, 15 seconds rest):

High Knees

Bicycle Crunches

Jump Squats

Russian Twists

Mountain Climbers

Want to see how it’s done? Watch the full video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages!