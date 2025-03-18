Shaping Up: The science behind spring fatigue: How to fight seasonal slumps
Why does spring fatigue happen?
1. Hormonal Adjustments
During winter, the body produces more melatonin, the sleep hormone, due to longer nights. As daylight increases, melatonin levels shift, sometimes disrupting sleep and energy levels.
2. Disrupted Sleep Patterns
More morning sunlight can alter your body clock, making it harder to fall asleep at night, leading to daytime fatigue.
3. Temperature Changes
Fluctuating temperatures can make it difficult for the body to regulate itself, causing tiredness and discomfort.
4. Nutrient Deficiencies
Winter diets often lack vitamin D, iron, and B vitamins, essential for energy production. Deficiencies in these nutrients can contribute to fatigue.
How to Overcome Spring Fatigue
1. Improve Sleep Quality
Stick to a consistent sleep schedule.
Reduce screen time before bed to limit blue light exposure.
Keep your bedroom cool and dark for optimal rest.
2. Stay Active
Exercise boosts energy, mood, and sleep regulation. Try:
Outdoor workouts to get fresh air and sunlight.
Walking or yoga for gentle movement.
Cardio or strength training to build endurance.
3. Eat for Energy
Fuel your body with:
Iron-rich foods (spinach, lentils, lean meats) to prevent fatigue.
B-vitamin sources (whole grains, eggs, bananas) for sustained energy.
Plenty of water (6–8 glasses daily) to stay hydrated.
4. Get More Sunlight
Sun exposure regulates melatonin and increases vitamin D, improving energy levels. Aim for 20 minutes outside daily.
5. Manage Stress
Stress drains energy. Use meditation, deep breathing, or light stretching to stay balanced.
Final Thoughts
Spring fatigue is temporary, but simple lifestyle changes can help. Prioritising sleep, exercise, nutrition, and outdoor time will keep you feeling refreshed and energised as the season unfolds.
RECIPE
Spring Energy Boost Smoothie
This smoothie is packed with iron, B vitamins, and vitamin D to keep you feeling energised throughout the day.
Ingredients:
200ml unsweetened almond milk (or dairy milk for extra vitamin D)
1 small banana (rich in B vitamins)
1 handful spinach (iron-rich)
½ avocado (healthy fats for sustained energy)
1 tbsp ground flaxseeds (omega-3s for brain function)
1 tsp honey (natural energy boost)
4 ice cubes
Optional: ½ tsp cinnamon (for blood sugar balance)
Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a blender.
Blend until smooth and creamy.
Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately!
This smoothie is a great morning pick-me-up or post-workout refresher. Let me know if you’d like another recipe idea!
WORKOUT
SPRING ENERGY BLAST: 10-Minute Abs & Cardio Workout
As the seasons change, your energy levels can take a hit. This quick 10-minute workout will fire up your core and get your heart pumping, helping to combat spring fatigue with a boost of movement and endorphins! No equipment needed—just your body and some determination.
Complete 2 rounds of the following exercises (45 seconds work, 15 seconds rest):
High Knees
Bicycle Crunches
Jump Squats
Russian Twists
Mountain Climbers
Want to see how it’s done? Watch the full video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages!