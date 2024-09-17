SHAPING UP: The power of strength training with compound lifts for men

Compound lifts include exercises like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and overhead presses.

Strength training is one of the best ways for men to build muscle, gain strength, and improve overall fitness.

At the core of any effective strength training routine are compound lifts.

These are multi-joint movements that work several muscle groups at once.

For men looking to get stronger and fitter, focusing on these big compound lifts is key.

What Are Compound Lifts?

Compound lifts include exercises like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and overhead presses. These movements require co-ordination between different muscles, which means they help you build strength throughout your entire body, not just one area.

Unlike isolation exercises, which target one muscle at a time, compound lifts give you more bang for your buck by engaging multiple muscles.

Benefits of Compound Lifts

One of the main benefits of compound lifts is the efficiency they offer. If you’re a busy person, you don’t have to spend hours in the gym doing endless exercises. With just a few compound movements, you can hit every major muscle group.

Another benefit is increased strength. These lifts mimic real-life movements, so the strength you build transfers to everyday activities, whether you’re lifting heavy objects or playing sports. Compound lifts also help boost your metabolism. Since they engage larger muscle groups, your body uses more energy (calories) to perform them, which can aid in fat loss.

The Core Compound Lifts

1. Squats: This is the king of all lifts. Squats target your legs, glutes, and core while also improving balance and flexibility.

2. Deadlifts: Deadlifts work your back, glutes, hamstrings, and core. This movement is great for building a strong, muscular back.

3. Bench Press: The bench press primarily targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps, making it a must for upper body strength.

4. Overhead Press: This lift focuses on your shoulders and arms, while also engaging your core to stabilise the movement.

Tips for Getting Started

If you’re new to compound lifts, start with light weights and focus on proper form. It’s important to master the technique before adding more weight. As you get stronger, gradually increase the weight to keep challenging your muscles.

And if you’re looking for a structured plan to increase strength and build muscle, look no further than our ‘Strong in Six’ men’s programme.

WORKOUT

QUICK AND EFFECTIVE CORE BLASTER

This five-minute core workout can be added to the end of your workout, building all parts of your abs with just your bodyweight!

Set your timer for 5:00 and complete as many rounds as you can of:

– Crunches x25

– Russian Twists x25

– Shoulder Taps x25

– Frog Sit-ups x25

– Leg Raises x25

RECIPE

GREEK YOGURT AND BERRY PROTEIN BARK

Ingredients

• 500g Greek yogurt (full-fat or 0%)

• 30g whey protein powder (vanilla or plain)

• 100g mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries)

• 2 tbsp chia seeds

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 1 tbsp honey (optional for sweetness)

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, mix the Greek yogurt, protein powder, vanilla extract, and honey (if using) until smooth.

2. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

3. Spread the yogurt mixture evenly over the tray to about 1cm thickness.

4. Scatter the mixed berries and chia seeds over the top, pressing them lightly into the yogurt.

5. Place the tray in the freezer and freeze for at least three hours, or until the yogurt bark is firm.

6. Once frozen, break the bark into pieces and store in an airtight container in the freezer.

Nutritional Info (per piece, based on 10 pieces)

• Protein: 10g

• Carbs: 5g

• Fats: 2g

• Calories: 90

This Greek yogurt and berry protein bark is a refreshing, high-protein snack perfect for a post-workout treat or a healthy dessert!