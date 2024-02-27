SHAPING UP: The Monday reset button – and how to keep your willpower going all week
However, if you’re stuck in the cycle of ‘resetting’ every Monday you’re probably not achieving the results you want – especially if you’re trying to lose weight.
If you let yourself go crazy every weekend because you’ve ‘been good all week’, you’re only living a healthy lifestyle about 60-70% of the time… which is why you’re not progressing.
To lose weight successfully and stop the yo-yoing you need to keep your good intentions going for longer than five days – in other words you need willpower.
Willpower is the ‘ability to delay gratification, resisting short-term temptations in order to meet long-term goals.’When you start a new week, your willpower is normally high and pushing away the sugary snacks, avoiding alcohol and exercising every day is effortless.
But, as the days go by your willpower can often dwindle away and it’s easy to become lazy and give into temptations. Sometimes, willpower is tested as early as 10am on Monday morning when the biscuit tin comes out at work!
The good news is, there are ways to protect your willpower and keep it strong.
To prevent your willpower from fading away you’ve got to be consistent with three small things:
SLEEP – you need to make sure you get enough sleep. Seven to eight hours per night is ideal. When you’re tired, drained and irritable your willpower decreases. That’s when you’re most likely to give into sugary snacks. On the other hand, when you get enough sleep your energy levels are higher and you’re more likely to…
EXERCISE – exercise releases endorphins in the brain which lifts your mood and makes you feel good. It doesn’t have to be for long, just 10-15 minutes can make a huge difference. After exercise you’re also in a better frame of mind to…
EAT HEALTHY FOOD – healthy foods keep full, they stabilise your blood sugar levels and they give you energy. When you’re feeling full and energetic it’s much easier to say ‘no’ to those temptations!
So here’s what I’m challenging you to today and this week, or from next Monday: make sure you get seven to eight hours sleep a night and start every day with exercise, a healthy meal, and a positive mindset.
Do it when your willpower is at its strongest, and maintain that willpower by doing it every single day. It doesn’t have to be an hours workout or a five-mile run. Just get up and move for at least 10 minutes. Don’t skip a day.
Keep the momentum going, keep your willpower alive, and maybe next Monday you won’t have to hit reset again.
WORKOUT ROUTINE
10-MINUTE HOME LEG WORKOUT
Get ready to sculpt and strengthen your lower body with this equipment-free workout! Before you dive in, it's important to properly warm up. Tune in to the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram Page for a quick demo video before starting.
15 seconds SQUATS
15 seconds SQUAT JACKS
15 seconds LUNGES
15 seconds REVERSE LUNGES
15 seconds SQUAT PULSES
15 seconds BRIDGES
15 seconds rest
30 seconds SQUATS
30 seconds SQUAT JACKS
30 seconds LUNGES
30 seconds REVERSE LUNGES
30 seconds SQUAT PULSES
30 seconds BRIDGES
30 seconds rest
45 seconds SQUATS
45 seconds SQUAT JACKS
45 seconds LUNGES
45 seconds REVERSE LUNGES
45 seconds SQUAT PULSES
45 seconds BRIDGES
RECIPE
STARWBERRY CHIA POT
Start the morning with a healthy breakfast and boost your energy for the rest of the day.
SERVES: 1
TOTAL TIME: 5 minutes (plus 8 hours refrigeration)
CALORIES PER PORTION: 500
INGREDIENTS
180g frozen strawberries, thawed
125ml almond milk
80g coconut yoghurt
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
2 tsp honey (or maple syrup)
45g chia seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
Place strawberries, milk, yogurt, vanilla extract, and honey in a blender and blitz.
Add chia seeds and stir well.
Refrigerate overnight or for at least 8 hours.