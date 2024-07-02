It is important to keep your body hydrated, and drinking plenty of water helps.

As the weather warms up here in the North East, it’s important to remember to stay hydrated, especially when working out. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining your health and optimising your workouts.

Here, we’ll explore the benefits of staying hydrated and the risks associated with dehydration.

Benefits of Staying Hydrated

Improved Physical Performance: Water is vital for keeping your muscles and joints lubricated. This helps prevent cramps and strains, allowing you to perform better during workouts. Proper hydration also helps maintain your body’s temperature, keeping you cool as you exercise.

Enhanced Energy Levels: Dehydration can lead to feelings of fatigue and sluggishness. By drinking enough water, you can keep your energy levels high, ensuring you stay active and alert throughout your day.

Better Mental Clarity: Water is essential for brain function. Staying hydrated can improve concentration, memory, and overall cognitive function. This is particularly important when you need to stay focused during workouts, or sports.

Efficient Nutrient Transport: Water aids in the digestion and absorption of nutrients. When you’re well-hydrated, your body can better transport vitamins and minerals to where they’re needed most, supporting overall health and recovery after workouts

Risks of Dehydration

Heat Exhaustion and Heatstroke: When you’re dehydrated, your body struggles to regulate its temperature, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. These conditions can be serious and require immediate medical attention.

Decreased Performance: Dehydration can significantly impair your physical and mental performance. You might experience muscle cramps, dizziness, and reduced stamina, making it difficult to complete your workouts effectively.

Digestive Issues: Dehydration can cause problems with digestion, leading to issues like constipation and bloating. Water helps keep things moving smoothly in your digestive system, so it’s important to stay hydrated.

Tips for Staying Hydrated

Drink Regularly: Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. Try to sip water throughout the day, especially before, during, and after workouts.

Eat Hydrating Foods: Incorporate fruits and vegetables with high water content, like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges, into your diet.

Monitor Your Urine: A simple way to check your hydration level is by looking at the colour of your urine. Pale yellow indicates proper hydration, while darker urine suggests you need to drink more water.

Staying hydrated is vital, especially during the warmer months. By keeping your body well-hydrated, you can enjoy better physical and mental performance, avoid the dangers of dehydration, and support your overall health. So, grab that water bottle and make hydration a priority!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE UPPER BODY DUMBBELL WORKOUT

This 10-minute upper body dumbbell workout is perfect for those short on time but looking for an effective exercise routine. Before you begin, make sure to perform a suitable 2-3 minute warmup to get your muscles ready and prevent injury. Simple movements like arm circles or star jumps will be enough.

Workout Routine:

Chest Flyes: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Press Up Rows: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Alternating Bicep Curls: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Shoulder Press: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Bent Over Row: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Complete the above circuit 4 times.

This workout is designed to target all major upper body muscle groups, providing a balanced and efficient routine. If you want to see a demo video of these exercises, head over to the East Coast Fitness Instagram or Facebook page.Stay hydrated, stay active, and enjoy your workout!

RECIPE

WATERMELON, MINT & FETA SALAD

This Watermelon, Mint, and Feta Salad is a refreshing and delicious option for summer. It's quick to prepare and perfect for hot days when you want something light and hydrating. The combination of juicy watermelon, fresh mint, and tangy feta cheese creates a lovely contrast of flavours.

Ingredients

180g watermelon

½ cucumber

½ bunch mint

1 tbsp olive oil

100g feta

1 tbsp balsamic glaze

Method