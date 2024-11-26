Shaping Up: The healthiest options at your favourite coffee shops this Christmas

You can enjoy your festive favourite coffees and hot chocolates while making healthier choices.

As the festive season approaches, coffee shops tempt us with their seasonal menus – from gingerbread lattes to hot chocolate piled high with whipped cream, these drinks are a comforting treat on cold days.

However, they often come with more sugar and calories than we realise. The good news is you can still enjoy your festive favourites while making healthier choices.

Here are some simple tips to help you navigate the seasonal menus.

1. Choose Smaller Sizes

Most festive drinks are available in multiple sizes. Opting for a small instead of a medium or large can significantly reduce the calories and sugar. For example, a medium gingerbread latte can have over 250 calories, while the small version is often under 200.

2. Go Sugar-Free

Many coffee shops offer sugar-free syrups for their festive flavours. Choosing this option can cut down on unnecessary sugar while still giving you the taste of Christmas. If sugar-free isn’t available, ask for just one pump of syrup instead of the standard two or three.

3. Skip the Whipped Cream

Whipped cream adds extra calories and fat to your drink but doesn’t contribute much to the flavour. By leaving it off, you can enjoy the drink itself while saving 50-100 calories.

4. Switch Your Milk

Most coffee shops offer dairy-free alternatives such as almond, oat, or coconut milk. Choosing these options can reduce the calorie count, especially if you opt for unsweetened versions. Skimmed or semi-skimmed milk is another good option for a lighter drink.

5. Balance Your Treats

If you’re having a festive drink, consider skipping the sweet treat on the side. A mince pie or Christmas cookie might be tempting, but pairing it with a sugary latte can quickly push your daily calorie intake over the limit.

6. Look for Low-Calorie Options

Many coffee chains now include lower-calorie festive drinks on their menus. For example, some offer black or herbal teas with festive flavours or “light” versions of popular beverages.

7. Make Your Own

If you love the idea of festive drinks but want full control over the ingredients, try making your own at home. You can use spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to recreate the flavours without adding syrups or sugar.

By making a few small changes, you can enjoy your favourite seasonal drinks without overindulging. After all, Christmas is about balance—treat yourself, but keep your health in mind.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

RECIPE

Homemade Festive Gingerbread Latte Recipe

Here’s a simple, healthier way to enjoy a festive gingerbread latte at home. It’s lower in sugar and calories but still packed with Christmas flavour.

Ingredients (Serves 1)

• 200ml semi-skimmed or unsweetened almond milk

• 1 shot (30ml) of espresso or 100ml strong black coffee

• ½ tsp ground ginger

• ½ tsp ground cinnamon

• ½ tsp vanilla extract

• 1 tsp maple syrup or honey (optional, adjust to taste)

• A pinch of ground nutmeg (for garnish)

Method

1. Brew your coffee: Prepare a shot of espresso or make 100ml of strong black coffee using your preferred method.

2. Heat the milk: In a small saucepan, gently heat the milk over medium heat. Stir in the ground ginger, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. If you’re using maple syrup or honey, add it here.

3. Froth the milk: Once warm, use a handheld milk frother or whisk to froth the milk until it’s creamy and foamy.

4. Combine: Pour the coffee into a mug, then slowly add the spiced milk, holding back the foam with a spoon.

5. Garnish: Top with the frothy milk and sprinkle a pinch of nutmeg for a festive touch.

6. Enjoy: Sip and savour your homemade gingerbread latte!

This drink is a delicious alternative to shop-bought versions and can be adjusted to your taste. For an extra indulgence, pair it with a piece of dark chocolate or a homemade oat biscuit.

WORKOUT

Burn Off That Festive Coffee: 10-Minute Full-Body Blast

Indulging in a festive drink doesn’t have to throw off your fitness goals. This quick 10-minute workout is designed to get your heart pumping, work your entire body, and burn off some extra calories—all from the comfort of your home. Perfect for fitting into a busy festive schedule!

Follow along with the video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages to see each exercise in action.

The Workout

Complete each exercise for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before moving on to the next. Repeat the circuit if you have more time!

1. Star Jumps

2. Squat to Press (using dumbbells or household items)

3. Mountain Climbers

4. Press-Ups

5. Alternating Reverse Lunges

6. Plank Shoulder Taps

7. Burpees

8. Russian Twists (with or without a weight)

9. High Knees

10. Glute Bridge

This quick session will leave you feeling energised and ready to take on the day, guilt-free. Give it a go, and don’t forget to check out the video for tips on perfect form!