SHAPING UP: The health and fitness tracker ring used by the England squad at the Euros

The Oura Ring is a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people as it monitors fitness, sleep, activity, and overall health.

And it was reported pre-Euro 2024 that the FA had supplied the England squad and coaches with the fitness tracker to be used throughout their stay in Germany for the tournament.

The smart rings are helping players in monitoring their fitness and recovery, potentially offering them a competitive edge in performance. Let’s take a closer look at what makes it stand out.

Design and Comfort

The Oura Ring is stylish and comfortable, looking like a regular ring. Despite its small size, it packs a lot of technology inside. It is lightweight and comes in various sizes for a good fit.

Features and Functionality

The Oura Ring tracks sleep quality, heart rate, and activity levels.

It provides insights into your sleep patterns and helps improve your sleep habits.

The ring monitors heart rate, body temperature, and respiratory rate, indicating how well your body is recovering from exercise.

The activity tracking feature measures steps, calories burned, and overall activity levels, suggesting when you need to rest.

Mobile App

The Oura Ring syncs with a mobile app, available for both iOS and Android.

The app displays health data in an easy-to-understand format, providing personalised recommendations to help you make better health decisions.

Durability and Battery Life

The ring is made from durable materials and is water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about wearing it in the shower or during workouts.

The battery life lasts up to a week on a single charge, and charging is quick and easy.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Stylish and comfortable design

Detailed sleep and health tracking

Long battery life (up to a week)

Water-resistant and durable

Used by professional athletes

Cons:

High price point

Requires regular syncing with the app

The Oura Ring is a powerful tool for improving health and fitness.

Its advanced tracking features, comfortable design, and professional endorsement make it a worthy investment.

Whether you're an athlete or just want to monitor your health, the Oura Ring offers valuable insights and support.

WORKOUT

QUICK CORE BLAST WORKOUT

Welcome to a quick core workout designed to strengthen and tone your abdominal muscles. Before starting, make sure to warm up appropriately to prevent injury and prepare your body for exercise.

Workout:

Perform each exercise for 20 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest. Repeat the circuit 4 times.

20 seconds Crunches

20 seconds Bicycle Kicks

20 seconds SL Jack Knives Left

20 seconds SL Jack Knives Right

20 seconds Reverse Crunches

20 seconds rest

For a demonstration of these exercises, visit the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram pages.

RECIPE

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY OVERNIGHT OATS

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 tablespoon raspberry or strawberry jam

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for added sweetness)

Fresh berries or sliced bananas for topping (optional)

Instructions:

In a jar or bowl, combine the rolled oats and milk.

Add the peanut butter and raspberry or strawberry jam.

If using, add honey or maple syrup for extra sweetness.

Mix everything together until well combined.

Cover the jar or bowl with a lid or cling film and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 4 hours.

Serving:

Before serving, give the oats a good stir. If the consistency is too thick, you can add a splash of milk to loosen it up.

Top with fresh berries or sliced bananas if desired.