SHAPING UP: Ten ways to invest in your health and wellbeing

A brisk walk around the park can have a big impact on your physical and mental health.

But, I find that too many people are reluctant to invest in their health and wellbeing.

People begrudgingly spend £5 on a fresh juice full of vitamins and minerals, but don’t think twice about spending £10-15 on a cocktail.

People turn their noses up at a £30pm gym membership, but will happily spend £100pm on lattes and hundreds more on drinking and eating out.

People say they haven’t got time to exercise, but spend hours every day watching Netflix and scrolling through Facebook.

And then they wonder why they don’t feel good or aren’t reaching their goals.

Your actions show where your priorities are, not your thoughts and ideas.

If you’re having a difficult time making changes to your health and fitness, or even your happiness, relationships or business, take a look at what you’re investing in. Remember, not just with your money, but your energy, time and attention.

The more you give to yourself, the more you’ll get back.

Here’s 10 ways you can invest in yourself to improve your health and wellbeing:

Exercise regularly

Exercise doesn’t have to take up hours of your day. A 20-minute HIIT workout before work or a brisk walk around the park on your dinner break can have a big impact on your health, physically and mentally, if you’re consistent with it.

Evaluate your diet

Instead of allowing yourself to consume whatever you want, it’s vital that you take control of your food and drink. Why not create a meal plan that you can follow throughout the week so you have a structured plan to follow?

Improve your sleep

Committing to adequate sleep might be the best health investment you can make. Lack of sleep has been linked to chronic conditions, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Manage stress

Long-term stress can lead to health problems. Preventing and managing long-term stress can lower your risk for other conditions like heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, and depression.

Hydrate

One of the simplest ways to improve your health is to drink more water. Hydration helps the heart pump blood to the muscles, facilitates healthy bowel function, and nourishes cells. Aim to drink at least 2 litres of water per day.

Take breaks from technology

Our devices are designed to tap into the brain’s reward system, triggering the release of tiny hits of dopamine with every notification we receive, leaving us hyper stimulated and exhausted at the same time. Taking regular time away from screens can boost mental and emotional health.

Practice breathing techniques

Sitting still and focusing on your breathing can be a powerful tool for improving your well-being, counteracting stress, stimulating the vagus nerve (which affects everything from digestion to heart rate), and inspiring clearer thinking and better decision-making.

Get help with injuries

I see a lot of people ignoring injuries, working through them or just hoping they will disappear. When you ignore and injury it can cause you physical and emotional discomfort for months, sometimes years depending on how long you leave it. It’s always best to seek advice from a doctor or physio and get to the route of the problem quickly.

Hire a trainer

Having a trainer or a fitness expert on your side will help you get results quicker. Your trainer will also provide you with extra accountability on those days when you find it hard to motivate yourself.

Get outside

Spending time in green space or bringing nature into your everyday life can benefit both your mental and physical wellbeing. For example, doing things like growing food or flowers, exercising outdoors or being around animals can have lots of positive effects.

If you’re not reaching your goals, or not feeling as healthy as you’d like to then put those ten tips into practice and start investing you money, time and energy in the right places.

ONE-POT SPICED CHICKEN, SPINACH, AND SWEET POTATO STEW

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon chili powder (adjust to taste)

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

400g can of chopped tomatoes

500ml chicken broth

200g fresh spinach leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh coriander or parsley, for garnish

Optional: Greek yogurt or sour cream for serving

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper and brown them in the pot for about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken and set it aside.

In the same pot, add chopped onions and garlic. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until they become fragrant and translucent.

Add the ground cumin, ground coriander, ground paprika, ground cinnamon, and chili powder to the pot. Stir well to coat the onions and garlic with the spices.

Add the diced sweet potatoes and cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Return the browned chicken thighs to the pot.

Pour in the chopped tomatoes and chicken broth. Stir to combine all the ingredients.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let it simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are tender and the chicken is cooked through.

Stir in the fresh spinach leaves and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the spinach wilts and becomes tender.

Season the stew with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust the seasoning and spice level as needed.

Serve the spiced chicken, spinach, and sweet potato stew hot, garnished with fresh coriander or parsley. You can also add a dollop of Greek yogurt or sour cream on top for extra creaminess if desired. Enjoy your hearty one-pot meal!

10-MINUTE ENERGY BOOSTING WORKOUT

This workout will help elevate your heart rate, get the blood pumping, leaving you feel energised. Do this early on a morning to set you up for the rest of the day.

20 seconds STAR JUMPS

20 seconds HIGH KNEES

20 seconds SIDE STEPS

20 seconds BURPEES

20 seconds HILL CLIMBS

20 seconds TOUCHDOWNS

30 seconds REST