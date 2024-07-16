Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. Unfortunately, many people struggle to get the quality sleep they need.

According to the 2017 Great British Bedtime Report, two-thirds of Britons sleep less than the recommended seven to eight hours per night. Stress, sensory overload, and poor sleep habits are some of the main culprits.

The Impact of Stress on Sleep

Stress is a major cause of sleep loss, with nearly half of Britons saying stress keeps them awake at night. The stress hormone cortisol reduces melatonin levels, making it hard to fall asleep. This creates a vicious cycle: less sleep leads to more stress, and more stress leads to less sleep.

Modern Lifestyle and Sensory Overload

Our modern lifestyle disrupts sleep. The electric light bulb and electronic devices have changed our sleep patterns. Blue light from screens affects melatonin, while noise pollution and heated homes prevent us from reaching deep sleep.

The Consequences of Sleep Deprivation

Lack of sleep has serious consequences. It can lead to weight gain, as sleep loss increases ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and decreases leptin. This often results in overeating. Sleep deprivation also affects the immune system, causing more inflammation and higher disease risk. It can even cause brain shrinkage and a buildup of toxins linked to Alzheimer's.

Tips for Better Sleep

To improve sleep quality, consider the following tips:

Create a Sleep-Friendly Environment: Make your bedroom a sanctuary for sleep. Remove electronic devices, keep the room dark, and ensure the temperature is comfortable.

Maintain a Regular Sleep Schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This strengthens your circadian rhythm.

Establish Pre-Sleep Rituals: Engage in relaxing activities before bed, such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or listening to calming music.

Limit Stimulants: Avoid caffeine, nicotine, and other stimulants in the hours leading up to bedtime.

Exercise Regularly: Aim for at least 2.5 hours of moderate exercise per week, but avoid working out too late in the evening.

By making these small changes, you can significantly improve your sleep quality and, in turn, your overall health and well-being. Sweet dreams!

WORKOUT

CARDIO & AB HIIT WORKOUT

Ready to burn calories, sculpt your abs, and strengthen your core? Try this dynamic workout! Grab a medicine ball and hop on a treadmill.

Complete 5-6 rounds of the following circuit:

2 minutes RUNNING

30 seconds SIT UPS

30 seconds LEG RAISES

30 seconds RUSSIAN TWISTS

30 seconds CROSSOVERS

1 minute REST

Before you begin, head over to the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram pages to watch our demo video.

RECIPE

SPICY PARMESAN ROASTED CASHEWS

These spicy parmesan roasted cashews are a delicious healthy snack packed with protein and good fats. Ideal to take with you to have on the go.

Makes 7 portions:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp runny honey

3 tbsp finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp sweet paprika

a pinch of cayenne

300g (10oz/2 cups) unsalted cashews

1 tsp fine sea salt crystals

Preheat the oven to 1900C/170°C fan/375°F/gas 5. Line a baking tray (cookie sheet) with a raised edge with parchment paper.

Whisk the oil and honey together in a bowl, then whisk in the Parmesan, paprika and cayenne. Toss the cashews in this mixture.

Spread the cashews out in a single layer on the lined baking tray and sprinkle with the sea salt. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, turning the nuts halfway through, until they are golden brown and fragrant. Check on the nuts frequently to make sure they don't catch and burn.

Leave to cool on the baking tray - they will become crispier as they cool. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.