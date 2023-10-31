SHAPING UP: Supercharge your motivation - master the ‘Five-Second-Rule' when you are feeling unmotivated

A few years ago, I read a book by Mel Robbins called ‘The 5 Second Rule,’ and I've lost track of how often it's rescued me from the sofa and kickstarted a workout. It’s a game changer!

The ‘Five-Second Rule’ is a simple yet really effective technique for overcoming procrastination and taking action. Here's how it works:

Recognise the Moment of Hesitation

The Five-Second Rule is all about recognising those moments when you know you should do something, like getting out of bed for a morning workout or getting off the sofa after work, but you're hesitating or making excuses not to do it.

Count Backward from Five

When you find yourself in that moment of hesitation, you literally count backward from five to one in your head or out loud. The countdown serves as a mental trigger.

Take Action on One

Here's the magic part, when you reach "one" in your countdown, you commit to taking immediate action.

It's that split-second decision to move and do what you need to do.

Avoid Overthinking

The Five-Second Rule helps you bypass the overthinking and self-doubt that often paralyse us.

It prevents your brain from talking you out of something that you know is good for you.

Gain Momentum

Once you've made that initial move, it's easier to keep going.

You gain momentum as you go along, and what initially seemed like a massive task becomes more manageable.

The Five-Second Rule is based on the idea that your mind will sabotage you with doubt and excuses if you give it the chance to do so.

By counting backward and taking action in that short window, you interrupt those negative thought patterns and activate your prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for making decisions and taking action.

This technique is incredibly versatile and can be applied to various aspects of life, including fitness and exercise motivation.

It's a powerful tool to help you push through those moments when you'd rather stay in your comfort zone.

If you think the Five-Second Rule could help you and you would like to know more, I would highly recommend Mel Robbins’ book.

BAKED FETA PASTA WITH CHERRY TOMATOES AND CHILLI

A simple yet really tasty dish that's easy to prepare. Enjoy the delightful flavours of roasted cherry tomatoes and creamy feta cheese, all in one easy-to-cook pasta dish.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

500g cherry tomatoes

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of chilli flakes

3 garlic cloves, lightly bashed

200g block of feta

350g pasta (penne, rigatoni, or your favourite shape)

Small bunch of basil, leaves picked

Instructions:

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6.

Toss the tomatoes, oil, chilli flakes, and lightly bashed garlic cloves together in a medium baking dish.

Roast for 15 minutes, then nestle the block of feta into the middle of the dish.

Season everything well and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes or until the feta is turning golden, and the tomatoes have softened and turned jammy.

Step 2:

Cook the pasta following the package instructions, then drain, reserving a mugful of the cooking water.

Remove and discard the garlic cloves from the baked feta, then break up the cheese using a fork.

Tip the pasta into the dish along with a splash of the reserved cooking water, and gently toss to combine with the cheese and tomatoes. The pasta should be well-coated in a creamy, cheesy sauce.

Add another splash of the cooking water to loosen, if needed.

Season well with black pepper, then scatter over the basil to serve.

Enjoy your delicious pasta dish!

10-MINUTE UPPER BODY PUMP

This workout is perfect for those with limited time but want an effective upper body workout. In just 10 minutes, we'll target all your upper body muscles with a series of exercises, each lasting 30 seconds, back to back with no rest. We will focus your arms, shoulders, chest and back while improving your upper body strength and endurance.

1- LATERAL RAISE

2- ALT FRONT RAISE

3- SHOULDER PRESS

4- BICEP CURLS

5- TRICEP EXT

6- CHEST FLYES

7- CHEST PRESS

8- PRESS UP ROWS

9- BENT OVER ROW (LEFT)