Summer is right around the corner, and many people are thinking the same thing: “I want to feel good in my own skin.”

Whether that means leaning out, gaining energy, or just moving more, it’s not too late to start. Let’s talk Summer Shreds – what it really means, and how to get there the smart way.

First, “shredding” doesn’t mean starving yourself or doing hours of cardio. It simply means reducing body fat, building lean muscle, and improving your overall fitness. It’s about feeling strong, confident, and comfortable – whatever that looks like for you.

Here are a few tips to help you start your summer shred:

1. Dial in your nutrition

You can’t out-train a bad diet. Focus on whole foods – lean proteins, veggies, fruits, and healthy fats. Keep it simple. Eat meals that keep you full and energized, not sluggish. Hydration matters too – drink water throughout the day, especially as it gets hotter.

2. Lift weights

Strength training is one of the best ways to get lean. It helps you burn fat and keep muscle. You don’t need to lift heavy to get results – bodyweight, resistance bands, or light dumbbells can do the trick when used consistently.

3. Keep moving

Outside the gym, try to move more. Go for walks, play with your kids, ride your bike, garden – anything that keeps your body active. It all adds up.

4. Sleep and stress

You may not think about it, but poor sleep and high stress can slow down your progress. Try to get seven to eight hours of sleep and find ways to unwind, even for a few minutes a day.

5. Be realistic and patient

Results don’t happen overnight. The key is consistency. Set small goals and celebrate the wins – fitting into an old pair of jeans, doing more push-ups, or just feeling more energized.

Remember, Summer Shreds isn’t about perfection. It’s about showing up for yourself, one day at a time. You’ve got this – and if you need help, I’m here for you. Let’s make this summer your strongest one yet.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE SUMMER SHRED BURN

No equipment. Just you.

Ready to turn up the heat on your summer goals? This quick, full-body workout is the perfect way to burn fat, build strength, and boost energy—anytime, anywhere. You don’t need equipment, just your own body and 10 minutes of effort.

Set a timer for 10 minutes. Complete the following circuit as many rounds as you can—rest only when needed.

1. Bodyweight Squats – 15 reps 2. Push-ups – 10 reps (modify on knees if needed) 3. Reverse Lunges (alternating legs) – 10 reps per leg 4. Plank Shoulder Taps – 20 taps (10 each side) 5. Squat Jumps – 10 reps (or bodyweight squats if you’re low impact) 6. Mountain Climbers – 20 reps (10 each side)

RECIPE Spicy Turkey & Chickpea Stir-Fry

Quick, lean, and full of flavour – perfect post-workout fuel.

Serves 2

Ingredients

• 250g lean turkey mince (less than 5% fat) • 1 tbsp olive oil • 1 small red onion, finely sliced • 2 cloves garlic, crushed • 1 tsp ground cumin • 1 tsp paprika • ½ tsp chilli flakes (optional) • 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed • 100g baby spinach • Juice of ½ lemon • Salt and pepper, to taste • Fresh parsley or coriander, chopped (optional, to serve) Instructions

1. Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. 2. Add the sliced red onion and garlic, cooking for 2–3 minutes until soft. 3. Add the turkey mince, breaking it up with a spoon. Cook for 6–8 minutes until browned all over. 4. Stir in the cumin, paprika, and chilli flakes. Cook for 1–2 minutes to toast the spices. 5. Add the chickpeas and cook for another 2 minutes, letting them soak up the flavour. 6. Toss in the spinach and stir until wilted (about 1–2 minutes). 7. Squeeze over the lemon juice, season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve hot. 8. Sprinkle with fresh herbs if you like.

Protein Per Serving

Approx. 35g protein, with a solid balance of fibre and healthy fats too.