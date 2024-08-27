SHAPING UP: Staying motivated to exercise during the the summer

Exercising with a partner can benefit you both in achieving your fitness goals.

Summer is a time for sunshine, holidays, and outdoor fun. But with the heat and busy schedules, it can be hard to stay motivated to exercise.

As a personal trainer, I know how important it is to keep moving, even when it’s tempting to skip workouts.

Here are some simple tips to help you stay motivated and active throughout the summer.

1.Set Small, Achievable Goals

One of the best ways to stay motivated is to set small, achievable goals. Instead of focusing on big milestones, break them down into smaller steps. For example, aim to exercise three times a week or walk 10,000 steps a day. These smaller goals are easier to reach and will keep you on track without feeling overwhelmed.

2.Switch Up Your Routine

Summer is a great time to try something new. If you’ve been doing the same workout all year, now is the time to mix it up. Try outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, or cycling. Join a local sports league or take a new fitness class. Changing your routine can make exercise feel fresh and exciting, and it helps to challenge different muscle groups.

3.Exercise Early or Late

The summer heat can make it hard to exercise during the day. To avoid the hottest part of the day, try working out early in the morning or later in the evening. These cooler times of the day are more comfortable and make it easier to stick to your routine. Plus, starting your day with exercise can boost your mood and energy for the rest of the day.

4.Stay Hydrated and Listen to Your Body

Staying hydrated is crucial during summer workouts. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after exercise. If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or overly tired, take a break and cool down. It’s important to listen to your body and not push yourself too hard in the heat.

5.Find a Workout Partner

Working out with a friend can make exercise more enjoyable and keep you accountable. Find someone with similar goals and plan regular workouts together. Having a workout buddy can also make it harder to skip a session since you won’t want to let them down.

6.Remember Your Why

Finally, remember why you started. Whether it’s to improve your health, feel stronger, or just stay active, keep your reason for exercising in mind. Reminding yourself of your goals can give you the push you need to stay motivated throughout the summer.

Summer is a time for fun and relaxation, but it’s also a great time to stay active.

By setting small goals, mixing up your routine, and staying cool, you can keep your motivation high and enjoy a fit and healthy summer.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE POWER-UP: UPPER BODY AND CORE BLAST

1.Push-Ups – 1 minute

2. Mountain Climbers – 1 minute

3. Plank to Shoulder Tap – 1 minute

4. Burpees – 1 minute

5. Tricep Dips – 1 minute

6. Russian Twists – 1 minute

7. High Knees – 1 minute

8. Bicycle Crunches – 1 minute

9. Plank Hold – 1 minute

10. Cool Down/Stretch – 1 minute

RECIPE

SUGAR-FREE RASPBERRY SLICES

Perfect for a fruity alternative to a granola or chocolate bar. Quick and easy to make, they’re TASTY motivation for completing that HOT summer workout!

INGREDIENTS for a batch of 12

-1.5 cups self-raising flour

-1/3 cup Stevia sweet granules

-1.5 tsp baking powder

-1 cup no-added-sugar French vanilla yoghurt

-1/3 cup rice malt syrup

-1/3 cup rice bran oil

-1 egg, lightly beaten

-125g fresh raspberries

-3 x 45g bars sugar-free orange-flavoured dark chocolate, melted

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 180’C. Grease and line an 18cm x 28cm slice pan with baking paper extending paper 5cm above long sides.

Combine flour, Stevia and baking powder in a large bowl.

Stir in the yogurt, syrup, oil and egg.

Fold in the raspberries, Pour into prepared pan and level the top

Sprinkle over remaining raspberries, pushing gently into batter.

Bake for 30 minutes, OR until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Stand in pan for 10 minutes, transfer to a wire rack to cool, and drizzle with chocolate…

Now serve your delicious treats!

MACROS PER BAR

Calories: 220kcals

Fat: 11g

Carbs: 22g