Shaping Up: Staying motivated as the nights draw in

Fitness classes are a great way to stay active as the darker nights settle in.

The darker nights and cooler days are here, and for many people it can be a real challenge to stay on top of their fitness.

It’s tempting to stay indoors, curl up on the sofa, and watch TV with the fire on.

But keeping consistent with your activity is key to staying motivated and feeling good.

Motivation doesn’t just appear – it comes from moving and being active.

The more you get up and get going, the more energised and confident you’ll feel, which makes it easier to keep going.

Here are some practical tips to help you stay on track as the seasons change.

1. Schedule Your Workouts

Treat exercise like any other appointment. Put it in your diary or phone and stick to it. Even short sessions are better than nothing and consistency is key.

2. Make It Fun

Choose activities you enjoy. Walks with the family, bike rides, dance sessions at home, or a favourite fitness class make it easier to stay motivated.

3. Set Small Goals

Break your fitness into achievable targets. It could be completing three workouts a week, reaching a step count, or mastering a new move.

Celebrating small wins keeps you motivated.

4. Get Outside When You Can

Even if it’s chilly, fresh air and natural light boost your mood and energy. A short morning walk before work or an evening stroll after dinner makes a big difference.

5. Find a Workout Buddy or Group

Having someone to exercise with makes it more enjoyable and keeps you accountable. Joining a class or even a local walking group can be motivating, and the social aspect helps too.

The darker months don’t have to mean losing progress. Staying consistent, mixing things up, and making your workouts enjoyable will help you maintain your fitness and energy levels. The more you move, the easier it becomes to keep motivated, even when it’s cold and dark outside.

If you’re looking for extra motivation, our boot camp sessions at East Coast Fitness are a great way to keep moving, lift your mood, and stay on track. You’ll join a friendly group, get a full-body workout, and have fun at the same time. Everyone is welcome, and it’s a fantastic way to keep your energy high as the nights draw in.

WORKOUT

Get Moving: 10-Minute Motivation

When you’re feeling low on motivation, sometimes all you need is a simple 10-minute workout to get your motivation back. Give this one a go.

Instructions:

Complete 10 reps of each exercise

Do as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes

Take short rests when needed

I recommend doing a warm-up before and a cool-down stretch after

Exercises:

Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight Lunges

Push-Ups (knees or full)

Sit Ups

Plank Shoulder Taps (10 taps per side)

RECIPE

Loaded Jacket Potatoes

Ingredients (serves 2-3):

3 medium baking potatoes

150g cooked chicken breast, shredded (or use beans for a vegetarian option)

100g sweetcorn (canned or frozen)

50g grated reduced-fat cheddar cheese

2 tbsp natural yogurt or soured cream

1 spring onion, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: a handful of fresh spinach or rocket

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C / 180°C fan / Gas 6.

Prick the potatoes all over with a fork and place directly on the oven shelf. Bake for 45–60 minutes until soft inside.

While the potatoes are baking, mix the chicken (or beans), sweetcorn, and a little salt and pepper in a bowl.

Once the potatoes are cooked, slice open the tops and fluff the insides with a fork.

Fill each potato with the chicken and sweetcorn mixture.

Sprinkle over the grated cheese and return to the oven for 5 minutes until the cheese melts.

Top with natural yogurt, spring onion, and optional greens.

Tip: These jacket potatoes are great for a quick, filling meal. They’re high in fibre and protein, and the toppings can be swapped for whatever you have in the fridge.