SHAPING UP: Stay fit and active this summer at the Beacon of Light

Beacon of Light fitness days ahead.

Not only is physical activity a great way for children to have fun, but it also contributes towards their overall wellbeing and development. Staying active promotes physical health, mental well-being, confidence, social skills, and helps develop healthy habits. So, let’s encourage them to step away from their games consoles and get active!

There are plenty of activities out there for kids, but I’d like to highlight the brilliant job that the Beacon of Light has done in creating a Summer timetable of activities for kids – there’s multiple activities on every day, and there’s something to suit everyone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From exciting 2-3 day football camps to creative baking classes and tastes of the world cooking sessions, there is something for every child's interest. The multi-sports camps offer a great opportunity for children to try various sports, enhancing their coordination and fitness levels. Additionally, the Future Lionesses Day gives girls the opportunity to get into football, instilling confidence and a sense of empowerment both on and off the field. The FIFA Tournament & Kick About mixes computer games and football coaching, giving kids the chance to emulate some of the skills and drills from their favourite computer games. And for the young innovators, the Robot Club provides a creative outlet to nurture their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. The Cage Football sessions gives children the chance to express themselves and show off their skills.

The Beacon Of Light's Summer timetable extends beyond children, with a variety of activities catered to adults over 50 years old. From walking football and indoor bowls to pilates and table tennis, staying active is made enjoyable and accessible for all. The coffee mornings provides an excellent way for adults to connect and bond while maintaining their well-being. The chair exercises allow seniors to stay fit and flexible with low-impact movements tailored to their needs. The Beacon Of Light also ensures inclusivity with disability football and multi-sports sessions, providing opportunities for individuals aged 5-25 to participate and enjoy the benefits of staying active.

This summer, let's make the most of Beacon Of Light's fantastic timetable and give our children the opportunity to be active and healthy. Taking part in these activities not only improves their physical fitness but also nurtures their confidence, social skills, and overall development. It's an investment in their health and future!

For more information and to explore the full range of activities, visit the Beacon Of Light website at www.beaconoflight.co.uk/news/summer-at-the-beacon. Let's seize this opportunity to make this summer a memorable and active one for our children and ourselves!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad