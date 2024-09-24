Shaping Up: Stay active this autumn and don’t let the cold slow you down

Staying active during colder months is essential for fitness, keeping energy levels up and moods positive.

As the seasons change and the nights get colder and darker, it’s tempting to let your exercise routine slip.

The warm weather and longer days may have kept you motivated, but the shift into autumn can make it harder to stay on track.

However, staying active during these colder months is essential, not only for maintaining your fitness but for keeping your energy levels up and your mood positive.

Many people find themselves slowly falling into a more sedentary lifestyle once the cold sets in.

They stop going to the gym, cancel their walks, or swap outdoor activities for evenings on the sofa.

While this might feel comforting at the moment, it can create a cycle that's tough to break.

The longer you let your fitness slip, the harder it becomes to get back into a routine.

But here’s the good news – you don’t have to let this happen.

Consistency is key. Keeping your body moving, even when it’s cold and dark outside, helps maintain your progress and makes it easier to continue as the months roll on.

Whether it’s sticking to your regular workout schedule or trying new indoor activities like yoga or home workouts, every bit counts.

Your body thrives on routine, and by staying active now, you’re setting yourself up for success in the future.

It’s also important to remember the benefits that go beyond just physical fitness.

Regular exercise is great for boosting your mood, improving sleep, and keeping stress levels in check – things that are especially valuable when the days get shorter and the festive season approaches.

So, instead of letting the weather dictate your habits, take control.

A small effort now will pay off later, making sure you don’t have to start from scratch when the New Year comes around.

It doesn’t matter how you stay active, just that you do.

Find what works best for you and your schedule, and keep moving forward.

In the end, staying active through the colder months will not only keep your body strong but your mind and motivation as well.

Your future self will thank you for it!

WORKOUT

10-Minute Full-Body Blast for Colder Days

As the colder months set in, it’s important to keep your body moving and your routine strong!

This quick 10-minute workout is designed to target your legs, upper body, cardio, and abs, keeping you active without needing too much time or equipment.

Perfect for those darker days when motivation might dip. Don’t let the chill stop your progress – stay consistent and keep pushing forward!

For a video demonstration of each exercise, check out the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Workout:

Squat to Shoulder Press (1 min)

Press-Ups (1 min)

Star Jumps (1 min)

Plank with Shoulder Taps (1 min)

Reverse Lunges (1 min)

Mountain Climbers (1 min)

Bicycle Crunches (1 min)

Burpees (1 min)

Glute Bridges (1 min)

High Knees (1 min)

Get it done and feel great, even on the coldest days!

RECIPE

Healthy Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats

This delicious, autumn-inspired breakfast is packed with protein, fibre, and all the cosy flavours of pumpkin spice!

It’s easy to prepare the night before, giving you a quick, nutritious start to your day.

Ingredients (Serves 1)

50g rolled oats

120ml unsweetened almond milk (or any milk of choice)

2 tbsp pumpkin purée (store-bought or homemade)

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp maple syrup (optional for sweetness)

½ tsp pumpkin spice (or mixed spice)

¼ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp Greek yoghurt (optional for extra creaminess)

A handful of chopped nuts, seeds, or fruit for topping (optional)

Instructions

In a bowl or jar, mix the oats, almond milk, pumpkin purée, chia seeds, maple syrup, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and vanilla extract until well combined.

Cover and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.

In the morning, stir the oats and add a bit more milk if needed for your preferred consistency.

Top with Greek yoghurt and a sprinkle of nuts, seeds, or fruit for added texture and flavour.

Enjoy a healthy, pumpkin-spiced breakfast that’s perfect for busy autumn mornings!