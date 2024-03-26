SHAPING UP: Spring into fitness: simple steps to reboot your health journey

Gentle jogging can be a perfect way to get regular exercise as the weather improves.

But let's not dwell on the past.

Spring has arrived, bringing longer days and the promise of summer.

It's the perfect time to set new goals and get back on track. Aim for at least three workouts a week, taking advantage of the nicer weather to boost your activity levels.

Here are some simple ways to restart your fitness journey:

Walking

Walking is an easy and enjoyable way to stay active, especially when the weather gets warmer. For a mix of fresh air, new sights, and meeting people, join the Active Sunderland Walking Programme. It’s a free and friendly programme of weekly volunteer led walks, that take place at various places across the city. For more info head to their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/1291205234332383

Running

If you're interested in running, the Sunderland Park Run is a welcoming event for all fitness levels. Held every Saturday at 9am at Silksworth Sports Complex, it's a 5km run/walk you can tackle at your own pace. Just register at www.parkrun.org.uk/silksworth Or, start running on your own, setting small goals and gradually increasing your distance. Beginning with interval training, like jogging from one lamp post to the next, can help you build stamina.

Outdoor Fitness Classes

At East Coast Fitness, we offer a variety of outdoor classes for all fitness levels, including HIIT, low intensity, boxercise, and menopause-focused classes. Exercising outdoors with views along the northeast coast is a fantastic way to enjoy your workout. Try our 7 Day Trial Offer at www.eastcoast-fitness.com/trial to get started.

Don't let the past hold you back. Use this spring as a stepping stone to reach your summer fitness goals!

WORKOUT

10-MIN EMOM BURPEE CHALLENGE

EMOM stands for Every Minute On The Minute. With this BURPEE EMOM you need to perform 10 burpees at the start of every minute for 10 minutes, totalling an impressive 100 burpees.

The burpee is a full body exercise and the ultimate example of functional fitness. With every rep, you'll work your arms, chest, quads, glutes, hamstrings, and abs. After a few sets of burpees, you should feel your whole body working hard.

For a visual guide, including beginner and advanced variations, make sure to check out our demonstration video on Instagram or Facebook.

RECIPE

3 INGREDIENT BANANA CHOCOLATE COOKIES

These cookies are gluten and sugar free so they are great for people with diabetes.

INGREDIENTS:

2 very ripe large bananas

1 cup of oats (look for gluten-free oats if possible)

2 small tbsp of unsweetened cacao

Optional mix-ins of your choice (dark chocolate chips, cacao nibs, chopped nuts, raisins, coconut flakes, flax seed, vanilla, diced raspberries, dried cranberries, etc.)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with non-stick foil or parchment paper.

2. Mash 2 ripe bananas in a bowl, and then mix in up to 2 tbsp of unsweetened cacao powder and 1 cup of oats until a cookie dough-like batter is formed (the amount of oats you need depends on the size of your bananas, so start with 3/4 of a cup and add more as needed). The mixture will seem dry at first, but after a few minutes of mixing with a spoon it will turn into a nice consistency.

3. Fold in any mix-ins you plan on adding to the batter

4. Place about 15 clumps of your cookie dough mixture evenly on your baking sheet. Flatten and mould them with your hands to form "cookie" shapes (these cookies will not flatten or change shape with baking).

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes.