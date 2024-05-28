SHAPING UP: Six reasons to keep fit outdoors as more people recognise the benefits

Outdoor exercise is more popular as people are increasingly aware of the numerous health benefits it offers.

Have you noticed an increase in the number of people exercising outdoors? Walking, running, swimming, cycling, and boot camps are all incredibly popular forms of exercise right now.

The popularity of outdoor exercise has surged because people are increasingly aware of the numerous health benefits it offers.

Here are some of the key advantages of exercising outdoors:

1. REDUCED STRESS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being physically active outdoors has been shown to reduce anger and depression and improve mood – more than exercising indoors. Not only do you get endorphins from moving your body, you also get exposure to vitamin D from being out in the sun, which is important for mood regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. IMPROVED SELF-ESTEEMAs little as five minutes of outdoor exercise can improve your self-esteem – which is really important given that almost 40% of women are put off from exercising because of confidence issues and a fear of judgement. Anywhere outside will have this positive impact, but interestingly, being near greenery or water enhances this effect.

3. IMPROVED QUALITY OF SLEEPExercising helps you to get a better night’s sleep, but exercising outdoors can boost that effect because when you inhale the fresh air, you learn to regulate your breathing and your lungs’ airways are able to dilate maximally, consequently cleaning your lungs more effectively and improving the quality of your sleep.

4. INCREASE OF VITAMIN DWhen training outdoors, you can also enjoy the benefits of sunshine. Vitamin D that you get from the sun is especially important if you are overweight, as research suggests that people who are overweight are more likely to be deficient in vitamin D.Fresh outdoor air and natural light also invigorates and provides more energy for the mind and body.

5. MORE DRIVEStudies have shown that physical activity outdoors lowers a person's blood pressure and heart rate. As a result, exercise outdoors feels less strenuous than similar exercise indoors, which, in turn, pushes you closer to your maximum performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. MORE VARIATIONPerforming your usual workout outdoors can challenge your body in new ways. Including movements such as bodyweight exercises will enhance your coordination, balance and mobility. Most bodyweight exercises are multi-joint movements and therefore really effective for weight loss and improving strength.

Exercising outdoors doesn’t mean you have to do it alone, there’s plenty of groups out there to join. In fact, it can be great for your mental health because you’ll benefit from the social aspect too.

At East Coast Fitness, we offer a 7-Day Trial for £10. So, if you’d like to try outdoor exercise in a group this is a great way to start. We are located at Seaham Marina, where we have a fantastic fitness venue with beautiful views of our coastline and plenty of outdoor space.

If you’d like to come along for a 7 Day Trial go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/trial​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

WORKOUT

BODYWEIGHT HIIT WORKOUT THAT YOU CAN DO ANYWHERE​​​​​​​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a quick workout you can do anywhere, without equipment. It’s ideal if you’re travelling or you don’t have time to go to the gym.

The workout targets the lower body, upper body and core within just three exercises.

Complete all of the reps as quickly as you can, but with good form.

Before you start the workout go to the East Coast Fitness Facebook Page to watch the short demo video.

21 SQUAT JUMPS

21 PRESS UPS

21 SIT UPS

15 SQUAT JUMPS

15 PRESS UPS

15 SIT UPS

9 SQUAT JUMPS

9 PRESS UPS

9 SIT UPS

RECIPE

ALMOND BUTTER PANCAKES

SERVES: 3

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

CALORIES PER PORTION: 375

INGREDIENTS

150g wholewheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of sea salt

300ml almond milk

100g almond butter

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Start by mixing together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whisk together the almond milk, almond butter and honey. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and whisk to combine.

Bring a large frying pan to medium heat and melt coconut oil.

Pour the mixture into the frying pan and cook for about four minutes or until you see bubbles appearing. Flip and cook for another minute on the other side.