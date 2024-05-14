SHAPING UP: Seven reasons why you should try group training sessions

Working out with others can provide a sense of community and accountability.

It’s been a busy week at East Coast Fitness because we have just opened the doors to our six-week Summer Shape Up programme and we’ve had a new influx of members.

They have all joined with the aim of improving their fitness, slimming down and feeling more body confident for the fast approaching summer.

I know they are all going to achieve great results because they are going to experience all of the benefits of group fitness:

Motivation

It's inspiring and motivating to be surrounded by dedicated, like-minded individuals. It doesn't get much more empowering than a class with an encouraging instructor and supportive people all working hard together. Group fitness is a great way to help motivate yourself and others to dig deeper and push harder in workouts.

Structure

Group fitness is a great way to get a workout in without having to think or plan. Each class is structured with a warm-up, a balanced workout and a cool-down.

The warm-up is designed to help you properly raise your heart rate while loosening your joints and muscles before the main activity. The trainer will coach you through each segment of the workout. The cool-down will help you safely lower your heart rate and stretch all the major muscles worked during class.

Proper Form

It's the instructor's job to not only show proper form, but to also make sure that everyone in the class is executing each exercise the right way. Not only is proper form important for your muscles to get the most out of every exercise, but it also helps reduce the risk of injuries.

Variety

Every group fitness class offers something different, so it keeps your training exciting. It stops boredom setting in, which is very common for people who workout on their own at the gym.

Having a variety of classes in your weekly workout regimen is a great way to create muscle confusion, which keeps your body guessing and boosts your metabolism.

Accountability

Having a set time for a workout holds you more accountable. If you know the class is 6:30-7:15pm you’ll be there on time so you don’t miss it. However, if you workout on your own without a set time, it’s really easy to make excuses and keep putting off.

Support

Both your trainer and other members will support you throughout the workouts. This support group can be just what you need to power through your workout, push yourself a little bit further and reach your health and fitness goals.

Fun

There's really no other way to put it: group fitness classes are fun. Between the upbeat music, a great workout and a group of people motivating each other along the way, it's an enjoyable way to exercise. If you're looking to add a little more fun and enjoyment in your fitness life, group classes may be just what you need.

If you haven’t tried group training before, I urge you to give it a go. It will give you lots of extra motivation in the build up to the Summer.At East Coast Fitness, we're now accepting new clients for the summer season! We have a variety of classes including HIIT boot camp, Low Intensity Boot Camp, Boxercise, and Menopause Classes. If you'd like to experience the camaraderie and motivation of group training, then get in touch.

For more details, visit our website at www.eastcoast-fitness.com or check out our East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram page.

300 REP DUMBBELL CHALLENGE

Grab yourself a set of dumbbells and give this 300 Rep Dumbbell Challenge a go.

The aim is complete 6 rounds of the following exercises as quickly as possible (with good form). Take rests whenever you need them.

10 SQUAT JUMPS

10 SHOULDER PRESS

10 PRESS UPS

10 PLANK ROWS

10 V-THRUSTS

Time yourself and let me know how quickly you can complete the challenge

Before you start the workout go to the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram Page to watch the demo video.

RECIPE

STRAWBERRY ALMOND ENERGY BALLS

Makes 7 Balls:

Ingredients:175g pitted medjool dates

5 medium strawberries, sliced

65g cup slivered almonds

45g rolled oats, dry

50g desiccated coconut

Combine all ingredients, except the coconut flakes, in a food processor.

Process until almonds are broken up into tiny pieces (not fully ground) and the ingredients form a paste-like consistency.

You should be able to form the dough into a ball without too much sticking to your hands.

Form into 7 evenly sized balls.

Spread the desiccated coconut flakes on a clean plate. Roll the balls in the coconut flakes.