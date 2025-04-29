Shaping Up: Reset after the chocolate: How to bounce back from the Easter blowout

A light walk is good to just get moving again.

Easter’s been and gone, and if you’ve overindulged a little – or a lot – you’re definitely not alone. Chocolate eggs, roast dinners, hot cross buns… they all add up.

But don’t stress about it. One weekend won’t ruin your progress, and now is the perfect time to reset.

The first thing I always tell people is: don’t punish yourself. You don’t need to do hours of exercise or skip meals to make up for it. That kind of mindset only makes things harder. Instead, focus on getting back into good habits this week.

Here are a few simple things you can do to get back on track:

1. Drink more water

After a few days of eating more sugar and salt, your body might feel a bit bloated. Drinking water helps flush out the extra rubbish and boosts your energy. Aim for 1.5 to 2 litres a day.

2. Get moving again

Even if it’s just a brisk walk or a light gym session, start getting active again. Moving your body will lift your mood, clear your head, and help burn off those extra calories from the weekend. Don’t overthink it – just get started.

3. Plan your meals

Instead of grabbing snacks and leftovers, make a quick plan for the week. Keep it simple: protein, veg, and healthy carbs. You don’t need to go extreme – just eat real food and avoid the Easter treats that are still hanging around.

4. Don’t wait for Monday

Lots of people say, “I’ll start next week.” But why wait? Starting today with a short walk or a healthy meal is enough to shift your mindset. One small action leads to another.

Remember, fitness isn’t about being perfect. It’s about showing up again after a setback – whether that’s a big holiday or just a weekend off track. What matters most is what you do next.

So if you’re feeling a bit sluggish or guilty after Easter, shake it off, drink some water, move your body, and get back into your routine.

And if you’d like a bit of help getting started, we offer a range of options at East Coast Fitness – including 1:1 Personal Training, Small Group PT, gym memberships, and fitness classes. Just get in touch for more details – we’re always here to help!

WORKOUT

10-Minute Full Body Easter Reset Workout

If you’re feeling a bit sluggish after all the Easter treats, this quick workout is the perfect way to get moving again. It’ll hit your legs, upper body, abs and get your heart rate up – all in just 10 minutes.

No equipment needed, just some space and a bit of motivation!

This workout is great for burning calories, boosting energy, and getting back into a positive routine.

Workout Format 40 seconds work / 20 seconds rest Complete 2 rounds of the following 5 exercises:

Squats

Press Ups (or Knee Press Ups)

Star Jumps

Reverse Lunges

Mountain Climbers

That’s it! You’ll feel miles better afterwards – trust me.

Video demonstration available on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages. Go check it out and follow along!

RECIPE

Zingy Lemon, Ginger & Turmeric Juice

A healthy, homemade juice packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory goodness – perfect for a fresh start after Easter!

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 apples (any variety, but green apples give a nice sharpness)

1 thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled

½ lemon, peeled

½ tsp ground turmeric (or a small piece of fresh turmeric if you have it)

250ml cold water

A pinch of black pepper (helps your body absorb the turmeric)

Optional: 1 tsp honey or maple syrup if you like it a bit sweeter

Ice cubes, to serve

Method

Roughly chop the apples, lemon, and ginger.

Add all ingredients to a blender, including the turmeric, water, and black pepper.

Blend until smooth.

Strain through a fine sieve or muslin cloth if you prefer a smoother juice.

Pour over ice and enjoy immediately.

Tip Drink this first thing in the morning to wake up your system and kickstart your metabolism. It's also great post-workout for a natural energy boost.