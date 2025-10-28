Pumpkin soup, which is rich in vitamin A, which helps keep your eyes healthy and supports your immune system.

Halloween is just around the corner, and pumpkins are available everywhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most people buy them to carve and pop a candle inside, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that pumpkins are packed with nutrients and can be used to make some really healthy meals.

Pumpkin is low in calories but full of vitamins and minerals that do your body good. It’s rich in vitamin A, which helps keep your eyes healthy and supports your immune system. It also contains vitamin C and antioxidants that help protect your cells and fight off colds and bugs. Perfect for this time of year when everyone seems to be coming down with something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another great thing about pumpkin is that it’s a good source of fibre. That means it helps keep you feeling fuller for longer and supports a healthy gut. If you’re trying to manage your weight, adding pumpkin to meals can help stop you from snacking as much.

It’s also really versatile. You can roast it, mash it, blend it into soups, or even add it to porridge or smoothies for a natural sweetness. The seeds are full of healthy fats and protein too, so don’t throw them away. Roast them with a bit of olive oil and salt for a crunchy snack.

If you’ve got kids, cooking with pumpkin can be a fun activity around Halloween. Let them help scoop out the seeds or mash up the roasted flesh. It’s a great way to get them trying something new and eating more veg without realising it.

So, this year, before you throw away the inside of your carved pumpkin, save some and turn it into something tasty. It’s a cheap, healthy, and seasonal ingredient that deserves a place in your kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pumpkins aren’t just for decoration. They’re one of the best things you can eat this autumn to boost your health, support your energy levels, and make your meals a bit more colourful.

WORKOUT

Ten-minute core reset

Sometimes all you need is a quick, focused workout to wake up your body and get moving. This 10-minute core session is perfect for strengthening your abs and midsection, improving posture, and boosting overall stability. You can do it at home or in the garden, and it’s a great way to fit in a bit of exercise even on a busy day.

Try this 10-Minute Core Reset:

Plank – 40 seconds

Rest – 20 seconds

Dead Bug – 40 seconds

Rest – 20 seconds

Russian Twists – 40 seconds

Rest – 20 seconds

Leg Raises – 40 seconds

Rest – 20 seconds

Side Plank (left) – 40 seconds

Rest – 20 seconds

Side Plank (right) – 40 seconds

Rest – 20 seconds

Mountain Climbers – 40 seconds

Rest – 20 seconds

Flutter Kicks – 40 seconds

Rest – 20 seconds

Finisher: Forearm Plank Hold – 1 minute

Total time: 10 minutes

You can view a video demonstration of all the exercises on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

RECIPE

Healthy pumpkin soup

Serves: 4 Prep time: 10 mins Cook time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

700 g pumpkin, peeled and chopped into cubes

1 medium carrot, chopped

1 medium potato, chopped

750 ml vegetable stock

½ tsp ground cumin (optional for extra flavour)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

A splash of milk or a dollop of Greek yoghurt (optional for creaminess)

Fresh parsley or pumpkin seeds, to serve

Method:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook for 3–4 minutes until soft.

Add the pumpkin, carrot, and potato. Stir well and cook for another 5 minutes.

Pour in the vegetable stock, add the cumin (if using), and season with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes until the vegetables are soft.

Remove from the heat and blend the soup until smooth using a hand blender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stir in a splash of milk or a spoonful of Greek yoghurt if you want it extra creamy.

Serve hot, topped with fresh parsley or a sprinkle of roasted pumpkin seeds.

Tip: If you’ve saved the seeds from your pumpkin, rinse them, pat dry, and roast them in the oven with a little olive oil and salt for 10–15 minutes at 180°C. They make the perfect crunchy topping for your soup or a healthy snack on their own.