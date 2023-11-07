SHAPING UP: No matter what the conditions or how you feel – just 10 minutes

I have a confession to make, one that even coaches experience. The other day, I found myself dreading my workout. The plan was simple enough – a run after dropping my son, Max, off at football training.

The weather can be a major factor in making that effort to get out and exercise.

But the weather was less than inviting… dark, cold, windy!

Like anyone else, I began making excuses to avoid the workout.

It wasn't because I needed a day off, but rather one of those days where the motivation just seemed to have vanished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, what I did next made all the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I put on my workout clothes, laced up my running trainers, and pushed myself out of the house.

I gave myself a simple pep talk, ‘Just go easy for 10 minutes, and if you still don't want to run, then you can walk back home’.

However, after those initial 10 minutes – I started to feel better, and my motivation began to return.

So, I decided to keep going. It may not have been my best run ever, but that wasn't the point.

What truly mattered was that I showed up for myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I realised that the workouts you don't want to do are often the most important ones.

They serve as a testament to your commitment to your own health, fitness, and goals.

These are the workouts that lay the foundation for lasting change.

So, the next time you find yourself contemplating skipping your healthy habits, remember these words – just 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a simple yet powerful mantra to help you take the first step, and more often than not, that's all it takes to reignite your motivation and start working towards your goals.

As your coach, I encourage you to show up for yourself, just as I did on that dark, cold, windy day.

Your health and fitness journey is a journey of consistency and dedication.

The act of showing up, even when you'd rather not, is what sets you on the path to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're ready to commit to your health and fitness goals and could use some extra accountability and support, have a look at what's included in my programmes, before spots fill up.

For more information go to the website at www.eastcoast-fitness.com

10-MINUTE MEDICINE BALL CORE WORKOUT

Strong core muscles make it easier to do most exercises, whether it’s in the gym, playing sports or just day to day activities.

Keeping the muscles around your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen in good condition can help improve balance and stability, improve your posture and reduce the risk of injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try this 10-minute core workout to build your core strength. Before you start go to the East Coast Fitness Facebook Page to watch the demo video.

Complete six rounds of the following exercises:

30 seconds V-TWIST WITH PRESS

30 seconds MEDICINE BALL LEG RAISE

30 seconds MEDICINE BALL PLANK

15 seconds rest

AIR FRYER CHICKEN KATSU

Serves 4

Calories per serving: 558

For the chicken:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 cup (120g) panko breadcrumbs

1 lb. (450g) chicken breasts, cut into filets

Salt & pepper

4 tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 tbsp. water

2 cups (360g) white rice, cooked

½ small napa cabbage, finely sliced

For the sauce:

1 tbsp. tomato ketchup

2 ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ tsp. oyster sauce

1 ⅛ tsp. coconut sugar

Instructions:

Pour the olive oil into a non-stick skillet and place over medium heat. Add the panko breadcrumbs and toast until golden brown, approximately 5 minutes, then set aside.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Place the flour into a shallow dish. In a second shallow dish, combine the eggs with water and whisk to combine. In a third dish, add the toasted panko breadcrumbs.

To crumb the chicken, take a chicken piece and coat it first in the flour, then dip it into the egg mixture, and finally dip it into the toasted panko, coating the chicken evenly in the crumbs. Repeat this process with the remaining pieces of chicken until they are all coated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preheat the Air Fryer to 375°F (190°C). Place the chicken in the Air Fryer basket and fry for 10 minutes, flip the chicken over, and fry for a further 5 minutes.

In the meantime, make the sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl.

When the chicken has cooked, transfer it to a cutting board and slice.