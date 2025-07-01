Shaping Up: Motivation through community –how group training boosts your effort

Exercising in a group environment can help your motivation.

One of the main reasons people struggle with fitness is motivation. You start off with good intentions, but after a few weeks, it’s easy to fall off track – especially if you are doing it on your own.

That is where group training can make all the difference.

When you work out in a group, you naturally push yourself more. You see the person next to you giving 100%, and without even thinking about it, you try to match their effort. It creates a buzz in the room that lifts everyone.

It’s not about competing with others – it’s about feeding off each other’s energy. You feel part of something. You know you’re not the only one trying to get fitter or stronger. Everyone is in it together.

There’s also something powerful about knowing others notice when you’re not there. If you miss a session, someone will message you or ask where you were. That bit of accountability is often enough to keep you showing up, even on the days you don’t feel like it.

I see it all the time at East Coast Fitness. Some of the people who were the most nervous to join a group at first are now the most committed. They love the friendships, the banter, and the encouragement. They tell me it’s what keeps them going – and what’s helped them stick with exercise for the first time in years.

Another benefit is that the atmosphere is more positive. When you’re training with others, it’s more fun. You laugh between sets, share a moan about burpees, and celebrate when someone hits a new PB. It turns exercise into something you want to do, not something you have to do.

So if you’re someone who’s struggled to stay motivated with fitness, try a group session. You’ll get a great workout, but more importantly, you’ll be surrounded by people who lift you up – and that makes all the difference.

WORKOUT

Body Booster Workout

EMOM Style – Every Minute On the Minute (Do the reps, then rest for the remainder of the minute. Start the next move when the next minute starts.)

Repeat for 2 rounds (10 mins total):

20 Squats

20 Push-Ups

30 Mountain Climbers (each leg)

20 Reverse Lunges (total)

12 Burpees

Rest 30–60 seconds between rounds if needed.

This workout is simple but effective – ideal for all levels. Push at your own pace, but challenge yourself to finish strong.

RECIPE Frozen Yoghurt & Berry Bites

These frozen yoghurt & berry bites are perfect for hot summer days. They’re high in protein, full of antioxidants, and great for a post-workout snack or an afternoon treat. Super easy to make – no baking required!

Ingredients (makes approx. 12 bites)

200g Greek yoghurt (0% fat or full-fat, depending on preference)

1 tsp honey or maple syrup (optional, for added sweetness)

50g fresh blueberries

50g fresh raspberries (or chopped strawberries)

1 tbsp chia seeds (optional, for extra fibre and healthy fats)

A few crushed almonds or granola for crunch (optional)

Method

Line a muffin tin with 12 mini paper cupcake cases (or use a silicone mould).

In a bowl, mix the Greek yoghurt with honey/maple syrup if using.

Spoon a tablespoon of yoghurt into each case.

Sprinkle over a few berries and a pinch of chia seeds.

Add a little crunch on top if you like – crushed almonds or granola work well.

Pop the tray in the freezer for two to three hours, or until set.

Once frozen, remove from the cases and store in a freezer-safe container.

Top Tip

Take them out of the freezer 5 minutes before eating so they’re the perfect texture — cold, creamy, and delicious!