SHAPING UP: Marking Mental Health Day by embracing benefits of exercise

Cold water bathing has gained popularity in recent years. Beyond its physical benefits it is soothing for the mind. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

In this piece, we'll explore the transformative power of exercise on mental health.

We all recognise that physical activity is essential for our bodies, but it's equally crucial for our mental health and overall well-being. Regular exercise can significantly impact depression, anxiety, sleep quality, and mood enhancement, making it a vital component of self-care.

The beauty of exercise is that you don't need to be a fitness fanatic to enjoy its benefits. Research reveals that even modest amounts of physical activity can make a meaningful difference in your mental health journey.

It's time to shift our perspective on exercise. Instead of viewing it as a chore, let's see it as an opportunity to improve our mental well-being. By doing so, we can fully embrace the rewards that come with staying active.

Exercise acts as an excellent antidote to depression for various reasons, mainly because it triggers the release of endorphins—those amazing chemicals in your brain that boost your spirits and promote feelings of well-being.

For those who haven't exercised in a while, setting realistic goals is important. Setting attainable milestones and gradually building up your fitness level is far more beneficial than overwhelming yourself with unattainable objectives.

Physical activity doesn't necessarily mean hitting the gym or taking part in competitive sports. Here are some tips to get moving and stimulate those mood-lifting endorphins:

1. Couch to 5K: This beginner's running plan is designed to help you transition from the couch to running. With just three runs a week, a day of rest in between, and a nine-week schedule, thousands have experienced motivation and success with this programme. It's even free to join; simply download the app from your app store to get started.

2. East Coast Fitness Boot Camp: Don't be intimidated by the name; this boot camp caters to all fitness levels and encourages participants to go at their own pace. It's a welcoming community, primarily consisting of individuals aged 30 to 60, drawn by not just fitness benefits but also the positive social aspects that contribute to improved mental health. You can try it out for a whole week for just £10 at www.eastcoast-fitness.com.

3. Cold Water Bathing: Embraced by many along the North East coast, cold water bathing has gained popularity in recent years. Beyond its physical benefits, this activity is incredibly soothing for the mind. Floating in the sea, away from technology and work-related stresses, offers a unique opportunity to disconnect and clear your mind. The invigorating cold water sensation can uplift your mood, improve circulation, boost your immune system, and reduce stress, leaving you feeling refreshed and renewed.

On this World Mental Health Day, let's remember that exercise is not just about physical health; it's a powerful tool to nurture our mental well-being. Embrace it, set achievable goals, and reap the mental rewards it has to offer.

MIND & BODY HOME WORKOUT

Here's a short 10-minute mental health-boosting workout that you can do at home without any equipment. This routine combines both physical exercise and mindfulness techniques to help improve your mood and reduce stress. Remember to warm up briefly before starting and cool down afterwards.

Warm Up (2 minutes)

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds:

- Arm Circles

- Jog On Spot

- Windmills (start with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Reach your left hand toward your right foot and then alternate sides continuously)

- Bodyweight Squats

Main Workout (4 minutes)

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds:

- Star Jumps

- High Knees

- Squats

- Lunges

- Press Ups

- Sit Ups

Cool Down/Mindful Breathing Relaxation

- Perform some gentle stretching to relax your muscles.

Focus on areas like your neck, shoulders, arms, and legs.

Hold each stretch for about 15-30 seconds.

- Relaxation Breathing.

Start by finding a quiet, comfortable space.

Sit or lie down with your eyes closed.

Take a deep breath in through your nose for a count of 4 seconds.

Hold your breath for 4 seconds.

Exhale slowly through your mouth for 4 seconds.

Repeat this deep breathing cycle for 2 minutes, focusing on your breath and letting go of any tension.

CREAMY MUSHROOM AND SPINACH STUFFED SWEET POTATOES

These creamy mushroom and spinach stuffed sweet potatoes are a comforting, healthy autumn meal that feels indulgent without being heavy. Enjoy!

Serves 2.

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized sweet potatoes

200g (about 7 oz) cremini or button mushrooms, finely chopped

2 cups fresh spinach leaves

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (or non-dairy yogurt for a vegan option)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional, or use a vegan cheese alternative)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley or chives for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the Sweet Potatoes: Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F). Wash the sweet potatoes and prick them a few times with a fork. Place them on a baking sheet and bake for 45-60 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork.

Sauté the Vegetables: While the sweet potatoes are baking, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté for 2-3 minutes until they become translucent. Then, add the chopped mushrooms and cook for another 5-7 minutes until they release their moisture and start to brown. Stir in the fresh spinach and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Prepare the Filling: Remove the skillet from heat and allow it to cool slightly. Stir in the Greek yogurt and grated Parmesan cheese (if using) into the mushroom and spinach mixture. Mix well until creamy and well combined.

Stuff the Sweet Potatoes: Carefully cut open each baked sweet potato lengthwise and fluff the insides with a fork. Spoon the creamy mushroom and spinach mixture into the sweet potatoes, filling them generously.

Bake Again: Place the stuffed sweet potatoes back in the oven for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the filling is heated through, and the tops are lightly browned.