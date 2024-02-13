SHAPING UP: Make the leap and enjoy new experiences on a fitness journey
What better way to embrace this extra day than by investing in your health and fitness?
At East Coast Fitness, we’re all about helping you make the leap into a healthier lifestyle.
Here are 21 reasons why you should join our journey:
Exclusive Gym Access: Enjoy a private workout space away from crowds for focused training.
Variety of Classes: Join diverse indoor and outdoor classes for fresh, exciting workouts.
Small Group Training: Motivating sessions with personalised attention from expert trainers.
Scenic Location: Stunning views along the North East Coast for inspiring workouts.
Convenient Parking: Hassle-free parking right outside the gym for easy access.
Experienced Trainers: Dedicated experts to guide and support your fitness journey.
Equipment Variety: Wide range of equipment for varied and effective workouts.
Workout Diversity: Explore HIIT, yoga, Low Intensity classes boxercise and more for diverse training options.
Flexible Memberships: Choose plans tailored to fit your lifestyle and needs.
Nutrition Support: Personalised guidance to optimise your nutrition for fitness goals.
Supportive Community: Connect with like-minded individuals for motivation and encouragement.
Specialised Programmes: Tailored programmes designed for specific fitness goals and interests.
Progress Tracking: Tools and assessments to monitor your achievements and progress.
Family-Friendly Environment: Inclusive space welcoming all ages and fitness levels.
Social Events: Bonding activities and gatherings to foster a sense of community.
Modern Facilities: State-of-the-art amenities for a comfortable and effective workout experience.
Guest Passes: Share the gym experience with friends and family to stay motivated together.
Outdoor Workouts: Enjoy dynamic training sessions in the fresh air for an invigorating experience.
Online Resources: Access to workout plans, recipes, and motivation to support your fitness journey.
Equipment Orientation: Feel confident using gym facilities with thorough guidance upon joining.
Hygiene Standards: Clean and safe environment maintained for your well-being and comfort.
Each day is an opportunity to leap closer to your fitness goals. Make the leap with us, and let’s journey towards a healthier, happier you. For more go to www.eastocast-fitness.com or contact Graham on 07875 548880.
WORKOUT
10-MINUTE DESCENDING LADDER WORKOUT
This workout targets 3 main areas of the body; legs, chest and core. The aim is to perform each exercise for 60 seconds, then 50 seconds, then 40 and so on, decreasing each set by 10 seconds until you get down to 10 seconds per exercise.
60 SQUAT JACKS
60 PRESS UPS
60 SIT UPS
50 SQUAT JACKS
50 PRESS UPS
50 SIT UPS
40 SQUAT JACKS
40 PRESS UPS
40 SIT UPS
30 SQUAT JACKS
30 PRESS UPS
30 SIT UPS
20 SQUAT JACKS
20 PRESS UPS
20 SIT UPS
10 SQUAT JACKS
10 PRESS UPS
10 SIT UPS
RECIPE
ORANGE AND PISTACHIO CHOCOLATE BARK
SERVES: 12
TOTAL TIME: 12 minutes
CALORIES PER PORTION: 195
INGREDIENTS
400g dark (70%) chocolate
28g pistachios, roughly chopped
14g pecans, roughly chopped
Zest of 1/2 and orange
INSTRUCTIONS
Line a small, rimmed baking sheet with parchment.
Chop pecans and pistachios, zest the orange peel with a micro plane grater and chop the chocolate into smaller pieces. Place the chocolate into a microwave-safe bowl and cook on full in 20 second increments, stirring the chocolate at every interval. Go until the chocolate is completely melted.
Pour melted chocolate into the centre of your parchment lined baking sheet. Spread out evenly with a spatula or the back of a spoon.
Evenly sprinkle the chopped pecans, pistachios and orange zest over the melted chocolate.
Cool at room temperature until set, when the chocolate bark has hardened, break into 12 pieces with a large chef’s knife. Store in an air tight container.