SHAPING UP: Make the leap and enjoy new experiences on a fitness journey

An East Coast Fitness outdoor workout.

What better way to embrace this extra day than by investing in your health and fitness?

​At East Coast Fitness, we’re all about helping you make the leap into a healthier lifestyle.

​Here are 21 reasons why you should join our journey:

​Exclusive Gym Access: Enjoy a private workout space away from crowds for focused training.

Variety of Classes: Join diverse indoor and outdoor classes for fresh, exciting workouts.

Small Group Training: Motivating sessions with personalised attention from expert trainers.

Scenic Location: Stunning views along the North East Coast for inspiring workouts.

Convenient Parking: Hassle-free parking right outside the gym for easy access.

Experienced Trainers: Dedicated experts to guide and support your fitness journey.

Equipment Variety: Wide range of equipment for varied and effective workouts.

Workout Diversity: Explore HIIT, yoga, Low Intensity classes boxercise and more for diverse training options.

Flexible Memberships: Choose plans tailored to fit your lifestyle and needs.

Nutrition Support: Personalised guidance to optimise your nutrition for fitness goals.

Supportive Community: Connect with like-minded individuals for motivation and encouragement.

Specialised Programmes: Tailored programmes designed for specific fitness goals and interests.

Progress Tracking: Tools and assessments to monitor your achievements and progress.

Family-Friendly Environment: Inclusive space welcoming all ages and fitness levels.

Social Events: Bonding activities and gatherings to foster a sense of community.

Modern Facilities: State-of-the-art amenities for a comfortable and effective workout experience.

Guest Passes: Share the gym experience with friends and family to stay motivated together.

Outdoor Workouts: Enjoy dynamic training sessions in the fresh air for an invigorating experience.

Online Resources: Access to workout plans, recipes, and motivation to support your fitness journey.

Equipment Orientation: Feel confident using gym facilities with thorough guidance upon joining.

Hygiene Standards: Clean and safe environment maintained for your well-being and comfort.

Each day is an opportunity to leap closer to your fitness goals. Make the leap with us, and let’s journey towards a healthier, happier you. For more go to www.eastocast-fitness.com or contact Graham on 07875 548880.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE DESCENDING LADDER WORKOUT

This workout targets 3 main areas of the body; legs, chest and core. The aim is to perform each exercise for 60 seconds, then 50 seconds, then 40 and so on, decreasing each set by 10 seconds until you get down to 10 seconds per exercise.

60 SQUAT JACKS

60 PRESS UPS

60 SIT UPS

50 SQUAT JACKS

50 PRESS UPS

50 SIT UPS

40 SQUAT JACKS

40 PRESS UPS

40 SIT UPS

30 SQUAT JACKS

30 PRESS UPS

30 SIT UPS

20 SQUAT JACKS

20 PRESS UPS

20 SIT UPS

10 SQUAT JACKS

10 PRESS UPS

10 SIT UPS

RECIPE

ORANGE AND PISTACHIO CHOCOLATE BARK

SERVES: 12

TOTAL TIME: 12 minutes

CALORIES PER PORTION: 195

INGREDIENTS

400g dark (70%) chocolate

28g pistachios, roughly chopped

14g pecans, roughly chopped

Zest of 1/2 and orange

INSTRUCTIONS

Line a small, rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

Chop pecans and pistachios, zest the orange peel with a micro plane grater and chop the chocolate into smaller pieces. Place the chocolate into a microwave-safe bowl and cook on full in 20 second increments, stirring the chocolate at every interval. Go until the chocolate is completely melted.

Pour melted chocolate into the centre of your parchment lined baking sheet. Spread out evenly with a spatula or the back of a spoon.

Evenly sprinkle the chopped pecans, pistachios and orange zest over the melted chocolate.