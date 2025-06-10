Shaping Up: ‘LOW’ROX – a fun fitness challenge for everyone

The challenge includes deadlifts.

After the brilliant success of our last fitness event at East Coast Fitness, I’m buzzing to let you know that the next one is all set for Sunday, June 29, at 8am – and this time, it’s open to the public!

The event is called ‘LOW’ROX, and it’s a fun, accessible fitness challenge for all levels.

You don’t need to be super fit or experienced – just up for giving it a go and having a good time.

It’s based on the HYROX-style format that’s becoming more and more popular in the fitness world, but we’ve adapted it to make it more beginner-friendly.

You will complete eight different exercises, with a 0.5km run after each one.

The exercises are simple, functional movements that we use in our classes all the time – nothing fancy or complicated – just a solid full-body workout that’ll push you, without breaking you!

This is the format of the challenge:

80 Medicine Ball Slams

0.5km Run

50m Sled Push

0.5km Run

50m Sled Pull

0.5km Run

40m Burpee Broad Jumps

0.5km Run

50 Deadlifts

0.5km Run

100m Farmers Carry

0.5km Run

50m Dumbbell Lunges

0.5km Run

50 Box Jumps or Step Ups

0.5km Run

What I loved most about the last event was the atmosphere.

It wasn’t about competition – it was about community.

Everyone encouraged each other, and whether people came on their own or in a group, they all left with a big sense of achievement.

Here are the details if you fancy getting involved:

Date: Sunday, June 29

Time: 8am start

Cost: £15 per person

Venue: East Coast Fitness, Seaham

Like I said, this one is open to everyone – not just our gym members – so feel free to invite your friends, family, or anyone who you feel would enjoy a fun and energetic morning.

We have had a lot of enquiries already, so if you are interested in taking part, keep an eye out for the sign-up link – or get in touch with me directly and I’ll send it over. Contact me via email at [email protected]

Let’s make it another cracking day of fitness down at the Marina!

WORKOUT

‘LOW’ROX BLAST: 10-Minute HYROX-Style Workout

Off the back of this week’s Sunderland Echo article about our upcoming ‘LOW’ROX event, here’s a quick 10-minute workout you can try at home or in the gym.

It’s based on the same style of training we’ll be using in the event – combining cardio with functional strength exercises. You don’t need much space or equipment.

This one’s designed to give you a taste of what ‘LOW’ROX is all about!

You can watch a full video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

Taster workout

10 minutes total

Complete the following circuit as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes:

10 Burpee Broad Jumps

20 Walking Lunges (10 each leg)

10 Push-Ups

20 Air Squats

200m Run (or 30 seconds High Knees if you’re inside)

Move with good form, rest when you need to, and aim to keep a steady pace for the full 10 minutes!

RECIPE

Chocolate Protein Bites (no-bake)

These little bites are packed with protein, low in sugar, and take just 10 minutes to make — ideal for post-workout fuel or a healthy snack on the go.

Ingredients (makes 10 bites)

100g rolled oats

30g chocolate or vanilla whey protein powder

2 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp peanut butter (smooth or crunchy)

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

3 tbsp Greek yoghurt (0% fat or full-fat, your choice)

1–2 tbsp milk (any kind – just enough to bind)

Pinch of sea salt

Optional: dark chocolate chips or chopped nuts

Instructions

Add the oats, protein powder, cocoa powder, and salt to a bowl and mix.

Stir in the peanut butter, honey, and Greek yoghurt.

Add a splash of milk and mix until a thick dough forms. Add more milk a little at a time if needed.

Roll into 10 small balls using your hands.

Pop them in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days.